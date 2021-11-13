

Authorities managed to identify the 14-year-old girl despite having cut her hair.

Photo: Justin Heiman / .

A mother from New Jersey that publicly asked the police and citizens to help find his 14-year-old daughter was arrested, and now received an accusation for endangering a minor.

Authorities reported this Friday afternoon that Jamie Moore, 39, she was arrested and formally charged with physical abuse and neglect.

Officials from Essex County, New Jersey, announced Thursday night that the teenager was safely located in Harlem then having fled his home to undertake his destination to New York, ABC7 reported.

A citizen of 111th Street in Harlem apparently recognized the young woman despite the fact that she cut her hair, looking different from the image in the report of her disappearance. After reporting it, the New York police were able to determine the identity of the minor.

ANDThe prosecutor indicated that the adolescent did not want to return home, and said that he was in several areas of New Jersey before ending up in a shelter in Brooklyn, New York.

So far authorities have not determined why the teenager was able to move from East Orange to Brooklyn, and then to Harlem.

Between concern and bewilderment for the young woman, Moore through GoFundMe encouraged changes to the Amber Alert protocols.

“No mother should go through what I have in recent weeks. My family and I want to assure you of certain channels that are modified to better help families and prevent possible tragedies. This includes certain law enforcement protocols like Amber Alert. Help us make a difference, ”said Moore, who had been able to raise about $ 10,000.

It was known that Moore has been removed from custody of both his daughter under 14 years and his youngest son, who is 3 years old.

Since the teenager’s disappearance was reported almost a month ago, Moore insisted that her daughter was not a fugitive from her home, and criticized that an Amber Alert was not applied immediately for not meeting some criteria, this despite prosecutors They assured that the young woman had escaped.

You may also like:

• Teen ex-boyfriends found dead in car behind school in North Carolina

• A 16-year-old who was shot in the head in a Brooklyn park was discharged to applause

• They find the remains of two girls who disappeared years ago buried in the courtyard of a house in Pennsylvania.