

Siple tearfully testified that he had nothing to do with the murder of his daughter.

The mother of Kamarie Holland, a 5-year-old girl who was allegedly murdered by 37-year-old Jeremy Tremaine Williams in Alabama, reportedly sold his daughter as a sex slave, court documents revealed.

The document came three weeks after Kristy Marie Siple, 35, told local media that she woke up early on December 13 to find the door to her house open to find her only daughter missing.

The girl’s body was later found that night in an abandoned house in Phoenix City, Alabama, prompting the arrest of Jeremy Tremain William at a nearby motel as the main suspect in the murder and charged with capital murder by suffocation against the minor. .

In addition, could face additional charges, as he has a long history of alleged crimes against children, according to Russell County Sheriff Heath Taylor.

Meanwhile, Holland’s mother was finally arrested last week and faces charges of murder during kidnapping, murder during rape, murder during sodomy and human trafficking, according to the arrest warrant obtained by AL.com.

The document alleged that Siple subjected Holland to labor and sexual servitude, adding: “She agreed with someone else to pay her for having sex and sodomy with her youngest daughter“.

Following Siple’s arrest, Corey Holland, the girl’s father, issued a statement to WRBL agreeing with the arrest.

“The amount of pain that Kristy has caused by pulling Kamarie out of our lives will never cease. We are glad to see that you have been arrested. We are one step closer to justice for Kamarie. We will ask you to continue to deliver news about her and the justice she deserves, ”Corey said.

“She is a monster. A true mother protects and would die for her children, ”Corey continued in his statement. “Kristy is a monster. My family and I will continue to struggle with the loss of not having our angel Kamarie. We will ask you to continue giving news about her and the justice she deserves ”.

In her defense, Siple was interviewed on WTVM, where she tearfully denied that she had anything to do with Holland’s disappearance, claiming that Corey had custody of the girl, but she stayed with her for the weekend when she disappeared.

“I’m mom I had nothing to do with this“Siple told the media. “She was my life. He lived for her every day. She was my only girl. I have three children and she ”.

