

More than 725 people have been arrested for their involvement in the events of January 2021.

Photo: EPA / Michael Reynolds / .

A mother who led her 14-year-old son to the Capitol riots on January 6, 2021, was sentenced to three months in jail. for his illegal entry, reported a federal judge.

The woman named Virginia Spencer was questioned by Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly for her role in the assault on the Capitol in support of former President Donald Trump, in one of the longest sentences against defendants of non-violent misdemeanors.

The sentence includes a three-year probation period, which other federal judges have avoided combining with prison time for those charged with misdemeanors related to the Capitol riots, CNN reported.

While inside the Capitol, Spencer could be seen wearing a sweatshirt with an anti-gun control message., and entering the offices assigned to the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, joining a crowd that tried to enter that chamber while legislators were trapped inside, they reported court documents.

Spencer, who pleaded guilty in September, admitted to Kollar-Kotelly that she was sorry for what she did that day; Meanwhile, her husband, Christopher Spencer, has pleaded not guilty to charges related to the Capitol riots.

At the moment, it is unclear when Christopher’s case will go to trial, or if a plea deal will be reached beforehand.

Prior to sentencing, the judge admitted that it was very difficult for her to understand why she would take a 14-year-old son to the Capitol, and he stated that such an act demonstrated a “lack of judgment.”

“The police had guns, some of the ‘rioters’ had guns,” the judge reported. “This is not like a school or a tourist trip. I don’t understand, but I sincerely hope he’s okay, “said Kollar-Kotelly in relation to Spencer’s son, adding that the episode that took place on January 6 could be traumatic for the teenager, whose identity has not been revealed by the government.

A year after the event that shook the country, more than 725 people have been arrested in connection with the Capitol riots, according to the FBI, and more than 70 sentences have been carried out.

During a speech in Congress on the first anniversary of the insurrection on Capitol Hill, President Biden directly accused former President Donald Trump of not accepting his electoral defeat and urging his supporters to express themselves with violence on January 6, 2021.

“For the first time in our history, a president had not just lost an election, but rather tried to prevent the peaceful change of power, when a violent mob violated the Capitol,” declared the president.

With information from CNN

