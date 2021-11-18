Motorola has just announced its new top-of-the-range phone, the Moto G200, which will have inside the most powerful Qualcomm processor, 8 GB of RAM and a 144 Hz screen.

Despite the fact that Motorola has lived through better times, the company that launched the first mobile phone in history is still alive and eager to stand up to the giants of the sector.

For this reason, just today the North American company has officially presented the Moto G200 5G, which is postulated within the high-end range but with a mid-range price.

Let’s see what its technical characteristics are before going over the phone point by point. Moto G200 5G Specifications:

Moto G200 5GDisplay 6.8 “IPS | FullHD + | 405 dpi | 144 Hz refreshProcessorSnapdragon 888 + RAM8 GB LPDDR5Storage128 / 256 GB UFS 3.1Main cameras108MP main camera | 13MP wide-angle cameraFront camera16MPBattery5,000mAh | 33 WSSystem Android 11 Price 449 euros

As you can see, Motorola goes with everything with the new Moto G200 5G, and proof of this is the processor it mounts, since the Snapdragon 888+ It is the latest and most powerful SoC from Qualcomm, which is reserved only for high-end smartphones.

As for the RAM we see how they have chosen a single 8GB option, which is a more than ideal amount even for the most demanding, and uses the LPDDR5 architecture so we can assure you that it will be one of the fastest memories in the segment.

Internal storage is aligned with current trends, with that possibility between 128 GB and 256 GB, but with the addition that is UFS 3.1, which is not the fastest standard currently, but it does give very good speeds.

The screen is already where it can falter the most, but from somewhere they had to cut to offer the price it costs. What we were saying, an IPS panel with FULL HD + resolution and with a 144 Hz refresh rate.

The rear camera has as its main a 108 Mpx sensor, probably Samsung’s first generation, which already has a while but that gave good results, and the front camera stays at 16 Mpx.

With a 5,000 mAh battery and 33 W fast charge the phone should not show weaknesses in terms of autonomy and charge.

The phone It will go on sale for 449 euros at the end of November through the official Motorola website.. Along with this, Motorola has presented the Moto G71 5G (€ 299), the Moto G51 5G (€ 229), the Moto G41 (€ 269) and the Moto G31 (€ 219).