11/13/2021 at 12:06 CET

The Spanish Raúl Fernández (Kalex) regained the hegemony of the category in the third free practice session for the MotoGP Valencian Community Grand Prix, in which the world leader, his teammate, the Australian Remy Gardner (Kalex), had to settle for tenth position.

Fernández set a best time of 1: 35.212, with which he beat the Spaniards Xavier Vierge by 78 thousandths of a second (Kalex) and Augusto Fernandez (Kalex), with the British Sam Lowes (Kalex) in fourth position.

The Italian Fabio di Giannantonio (Kalex) “signed” the fifth fastest time, ahead of the German Marcel Schrotter, the Italian Marco Bezzecchi and spanish Marcos Ramirez, all of them on Kalex trails.

Ramirez He came to lead the provisional Moto2 classification, but a crash during the session conditioned his final performance and in the end he had to settle for that eighth position, with which he surpassed the Italian Celestino Vietti, the australian Remy gardner and to spanish Jorge Navarro (Darkwood).

The twelfth position went to the American Cameron beauvier (Kalex), followed by the Japanese Tetsuta nagashima (Kalex) and Spanish Aron Canet (Darkwood).

They were left out of the second classification the American Joe Roberts (Kalex), the Spanish Albert Arenas (Darkwood), Fermin Aldeguer (Darkwood) and Hector Garzó (Kalex), in addition to the British Jake dixon (Kalex), the Dutch Bo bendsneyder (Kalex) or the Italians Nicolo Bulega (Kalex) and Simone corsi (MV Agusta).