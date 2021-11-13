11/13/2021

On at 13:41 CET

Pedro Acosta succeeded. After winning the Moto 3 title, Acosta get pole-position thanks to a time of 1: 38: 668 after passing the finish line as the last rider of the group in the official classification of the Grand Prix of the Valencian Community of Moto3, at the “Ricardo Tormo” circuit in Cheste .

The Spanish pilot was followed behind by Tatsuki Suzuki (1: 38: 978), Izan Guevara, Andrea Migno, Filip salac and Lorenzo Fellon. The other Spaniards will come out tenth, Sergio Garcia, and seventeenth, Xavier Artigas.

Acosta He waited until the last exit to the track to take advantage of the slipstream of some rivals and with a frenetic pace, although the traffic on the track in some sections of the track made him fear that he could achieve his goal, but he ended up becoming the fastest in the category when riding in 1: 38.668 and be, for the first time in his sporting career, the fastest of training sessions.

From the first classification, in which the Japanese Ayumu Sasaki (KTM) suffered two falls, the second of which forced him to go to the Circuit Clinic, the Italian got the pass to the second classification Niccolo Antonelli (KTM), the Spanish Sergio garcia Dols (Gasgas) and Xavier Artigas (Honda), in addition to the French Lorenzo Fellon (Honda), and one of the favorites of the category, the Spanish Jaume Masiá (KTM).

Izan Guevara (Gasgas), quickly surprised again in the second classification, in which he immediately took the lead with a record of 1: 39.223, while Xavier Artigas, who arrived from the first classification, had problems in turn two that made him go off the track and that the engine of his motorcycle stopped, although he managed to start to return to his workshop through the service roads.

His record remained at the forefront of the timesheets for a long time, practically until the final minute, in which all the drivers took to the track again after the last passage through the workshops and almost all with a team strategy to take advantage of the slipstream of their partner. , and that was when the whole picture changed and although Guevara He tried until the end, it was the world champion who took the last pole position of the season.

With Acosta in the best position for the start, next to him on the front row were the Japanese Tatsuki Suzuki (Honda) e Izan Guevara, who again improved his personal best to be third, 1: 39.053 and placed for the second time in the first line of the starting formation, but most important of all, with a good pace for the race of the smallest category of the motorcycling world championship.

The Italian finished in the second row Andrea Migno (Honda), the Czech Filip salac (KTM) and French Lorenzo Fellon, with the Italians Dennis Foggia (Sling), Roman Fenati (Husqvarna) and Niccolo Antonelli (KTM), in the third.

Sergio Garcia Dols, who arrived from the first classification, had to settle for the tenth position, ahead of the also Spanish Carlos Tatay and Jeremy Alcoba (Sling).