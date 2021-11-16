11/16/2021

On at 16:46 CET

.

The Italian manufacturer Ducati once again tops the provisional list of entries in the MotoGP world championship with up to eight motorcycles entered in the competition, led by the world runner-up in the category, the Italian Francesco “Pecco” Bagnaia.

In addition to his teammate, the Australian Jack Miller, will also have mechanical Borgo panigale the Italians Luca Marini, Enea Bastianini, Fabio di Giannantonio and Marco Bezzecchi, the last driver of the category confirmed in the ranks of the new VR46 team that he leads Pablo Nietobesides french Johann zarco and spanish Jorge Martin in the Pramac team.

MOTOGP PROVISIONAL LIST 2022

The provisional list of registrants is as follows:

4. ANDREA DOVIZIOSO (ITA / Yamaha YZR M1)

5. JOHANN ZARCO (FRA / Ducati Desmosedici)

10. LUCA MARINI (ITA / Ducati Desmosedici)

12. MAVERICK VIÑALES (ESP / Aprilia RS-GP)

20. FABIO QUARTARARO (FRA / Yamaha YZR M 1)

21. FRANCO MORBIDELLI (ITA / Yamaha YZR M 1)

23. ENEA BASTIANINI (ITA / Ducati Desmosedici)

25. RAÚL FERNÁNDEZ (ESP / KTM RC 16)

30. TAKAAKI NAKAGAMI (JAP / Honda RC 213 V)

33. BRAD BINDER (AFS / KTM RC 16)

36. JOAN MIR (ESP / Suzuki GSX RR)

40. DARRYN BINDER (AFS / Yamaha YZR M 1)

41. ALEIX ESPARGARÓ (ESP / Aprilia RS-GP)

42. ALEX RINS (ESP / Suzuki GSX RR)

43. JACK MILLER (AUS / Ducati Desmosedici)

44. POL ESPARGARÓ (ESP / Repsol Honda RC 213 V)

49. FABIO DIGIANNANTONIO (ITA / Ducati Desmosedici)

63. FRANCESCO BAGNAIA (ITA / Ducati Desmosedici)

72. MARCO BEZZECCHI (ITA / Ducari Desmosedici)

73. ÁLEX MÁRQUEZ (ESP / Honda RC 213 V)

87. REMY GARDNER (AUS / KTM RC 16)

88. MIGUEL OLIVEIRA (POR / KTM RC 16)

89. JORGE MARTÍN (ESP / Ducati Desmosedici)

93. MARC MÁRQUEZ (ESP / Repsol Honda RC 213 V).