DAZN continues to offer us the most spectacular in the world of sports and this weekend of October 23, 24 and 25 will not be less, starting with the best motorcycle races, narrated by the best cast of commentators and also including an expected classic of basketball, with Barcelona and Madrid face to face in the Euroleague.

Second round at the Motorland de Aragón

On MotoGP, Aragon’s first stake left a great taste in the mouth of the Spanish fans, since the first four classified were Rins, Alex Márquez, Mir and Viñales. In the absence of Marc Márquez, it has become clear that there is a future after him. Oh yes there is!

The ‘pájara’ of Quartararo He left him out of the points, and a very regular Joan Mir has snatched him the leadership of the premier category. Maverick Viñales has placed third, six points behind the Frenchman, and Dovizioso, despite being in an evident low form, is still in the fight for the first places.

We will see if Quartararo reacts, taking into account his horrible last performance, and that also … the circuit is repeated.

What about Álex Márquez is very remarkable. He has been running two second places in a row with scandal comebacks, and although he is far from any chance for the title, it is time to wonder what would have happened if the season started now.

It seems that the emotion of the elderly has also been transferred to Moto2, with Lowes and Bastianini who have surpassed in the general classification a Luca marini to which the nerves of seeing champion before time can be taking its toll. Jorge Martin took the podium in third place and we hope that he will finally take off.

Five points separate the first three classified, and anything can happen.

On Moto3, Jaume Masia and Raúl Fernández they were first and third respectively and a Albert Arenas who could only be seventh, took advantage of the poor performance of Ogura, Vietti and Arbolino to open a small gap in the classification (thirteen points to the second classified). We will see in this second weekend in Aragon if the Spanish continue their ascent and can repeat the podium.

Below we detail the DAZN programming so you can enjoy the best races in high definition:

Friday October 23:

9:55 am: FP1 (all categories) live.

1:30 pm: FP2 (all categories) live.

Saturday October 24:

9:55 am: FP3 (all categories) live.

13: 05h: Saturday of Poles (all categories) live.

5:45 pm: Poles press conference (all categories) live.

Sunday October 25:

9:15 am: Warm Up (all categories) live.

11: 00h: Sunday of live races.

11: 00h: Racing Sunday (Multiscreen) live.

Giro, Euroleague Classic, Premier …

Continuing with the two wheels, the Giro d’Italia continues its course, with stages 20 (Alba-Sestriere on Saturday at 12:25 p.m.) and 21 (Cernusco sul Naviglio-Milan (CRI) on Sunday at 1:15 p.m.).

Basketball lovers have an unavoidable date on Friday at 8:45 p.m. (live), with a classic full of doubts, between the FC Barcelona and Real Madrid, on the fifth day of the Euroleague.

Day 6 of the Premier League English will bring us exciting duels:

West Ham-Manchester City (Saturday 24 at 1:30 p.m. live).

Fulham-Crystal Palace (Saturday 24 at 4:00 p.m. live).

Manchester United-Chelsea (Saturday 24 at 6:30 p.m. live).

Liverpool-Sheffield United (Saturday 24 at 9:00 p.m. live).

Southampton-Everton (Sunday 25 at 3pm direct).

Wolverhampton-Newcastle (Sunday 25 at 5:30 p.m. live).

Arsenal-Leicester (Sunday 25 at 8.15pm live).

… and the most anticipated match: Khabib Vs Gaethje

We finish the weekend’s recommendations with a UFC fight that we have been waiting for a long time: Khabib Nurmagomedov VS. Justin gaethje.

It’s the lightweight unification fight, after Gaethje destroyed Tony Ferguson against the odds at UFC 249 and became interim champion.

We will see if his desire to crush his rivals can with a Khabib who controls fights like nobody else and unhinges his rivals from his back.

It is already known what happens when Khabib exceeds the medium and long distance, the fighting becomes a monologue of the Russian in the face of the impotence of his opponents.

High voltage from Yas Island (Abu Dhabi), in one of the last fights of “The eagle”, who wants to dedicate the victory to his father, who died in July, and maintain his undefeated of 28 fights.

All this and much more on DAZN. If you are not yet a member, click this link and enjoy the best sports in HD without leaving home. Remember that you have a free trial month!