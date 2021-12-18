12/18/2021 at 4:34 PM CET

The spectacular off-road complex Rocco’s Ranch, located next to the Circuit de Barcelona, ​​has hosted this Saturday, December 18, the last major event to close the season: the TT Christmas, in which champions and legends of motorcycling from different disciplines have come together to measure themselves on the ground.

In a morning session made up of training sessions, qualifying and a total of three races, among many other riders, there were Dani pedrosa sharing a team with Randy Mamola, Aprilia’s teammates Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaró, Pol Espargaro teaming up with the 15 times trial world champion Toni Bou, the Moto3 champion Pedro Acosta, the Moto2 champion Remy Gardner, Jaume Masià, Augusto Fernández, Ana Carrasco, and the former Moto2 rider Ricky Cardús which also manages Rocco’s Ranch together with Ferran Cardús and Willy Viñas.

At the event open to the public, lovers of two wheels have been able to enjoy the classification that has given way to the first race round made up of a total of 20 laps with driver change every 5 laps.

Ricky Cardús has shown his mastery of the off-road layout and has won the first race together with his teammate Thomas Chareyre. The tandem formed by Maverick Viñales and Aleix Espargaró has also shown their talent on earth, taking fourth place in the race while Pol Espargaró and Toni Bou have been seventh.

The second race of the day to the ‘sprint’ has been for the current Moto2 rider Augusto Fernandez beside Juan Munar. The third and last race of the event has been for the team formed by Dakota Mamola with Remy Gardner.

After adding the points obtained in each heat, Àngel Grau and Diogo Moreira have been proclaimed the champions of the TT Christmas. Ricky Cardús and Thomas Chareyre were second and Augusto Fernández and Joan Munar completed the podium.

It is worth highlighting the other teams that have surprised the most during the day, achieving good results in all races: andl Aprilia team made up of Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales, the F&M made up of Marco Morelli and Max Sanchez, the Honda HRC made up of Toni Bou and Pol Espargaró and the Impala Racing made up of Xavi Artigas and Xavi Arenas.

The show has been more than served at the Rocco’s Ranch Christmas TT where the bravest pilots have shown their skill in a complicated circuit made up of technical curves, jumps and paths where you can enjoy skidding and speed.