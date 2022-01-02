We start the year with the analysis of the Motorola E40, one of the most interesting entry phones of last year that may also be one of the stars of these first months of 2022.

And it is that, Motorola in 2021 seems to have resurfaced learning from the mistakes of the past and launching such interesting mobiles as the G30 -analysis-, the G100 -analysis- and, above all, a mid-range one like the Edge 20 Lite -analysis- which was very balanced in performance and price.

Now, after a few weeks with an entry phone like the Motorola E40, we tell you our opinion and for what type of user do we think this model is.

Motorola E40 Display Panel IPS at 90 Hz | 1,600 x 720 pixel resolution | 270 dpi | 6.5 “| 81.6% of the front is screen Processor Unique T700 RAM memory 4 GB Storage 64 GB eMMC 5.1 | Expandable via microSD Main cameras Main 48 Mpx f / 2.0 | Macro 2 Mpx f / 2.4 | Depth 2 Mpx f / 2.4 Front camera 8 Mpx f / 2.0 Battery 5,000 mAh | Charging 10 W | Charger included in the box Operating system Android 11 Dimensions and weight 165.1 x 75.7 x 9.1 mm | 198 grams Price 139 euros Amazon

Sections of the analysis of the Motorola E40:

Large HD + screen in a body that struggles to be apparent

We have said it in the last analyzes that we have made of Motorola terminals and it is something that is maintained on this occasion.

Despite the fact that the price is about 140 euros, the E40 is a striking mobile that moves away from flashy designs justifying itself in the price.

It is a mobile that not only looks nice to me, but in the hand it is very comfortable Thanks to a very plastic back, yes, but it has a texture like … beach sand when the waves pass.

Yes, maybe I’ve gone overboard with the simile, but it’s what it reminds me of. Ah! And we have USB-C, which is something that should not be pointed out, but considering the price and precedents, we could still have found a microUSB. Fortunately, this is not the case.

The camera module is well integrated, we also have the capacitive fingerprint sensor on that rear (it works quite quickly and precisely) and in the hand, as I said, it is comfortable.

The sides are rounded and in front the good feeling is maintained with a screen that is ideal for anyone who wants the largest panel possible at as low a price as possible.

It is a 6.5 “panel on an IPS panel that has a 90 Hz refresh rate.. And the truth is that it is a panel that does not look like an entry phone, since it has good viewing angles (without being the best IPS, obviously for the price) and striking colors.

To view content, the E40 delivers and I like the tactile sensitivity and brightness, which according to our tests it is 559.53 lux with a deviation of 11.96 lux.

It is a brightness that outdoors in full sun is going to make it a little difficult for us to see content, but it is also higher than that of mobiles that cost a lot more.

I like that it is uniform and that it is close to those 600 luxes that we consider ‘minimum’, but hey, if it were something higher I would not complain.

Now, it would not have endowed the panel with 90 Hz. The 60 Hz system already runs well and in games, as we will see later, we are not going to take advantage of those 90 Hz.

Y the price is that we do not have FullHD resolution. We stayed in HD +, which translates to 1,600 x 720 pixels and 270 pixels per inch in 20: 9 format.

And let’s see, if we get demanding, we are going to notice that it lacks definition because the panel has a significant diagonal and the pixel density is not too much, so I would have opted for a panel at 60 Hz and 1,080p. Although of course, I understand the importance of 90 Hz marketing.

But hey, taking into account the price, I think it is a better panel than the one we have seen in alternatives such as the Poco M3 -analysis- which is right now for about 200 euros and that would be a natural rival, although this POCO is much more ‘old’.

In sound is where we can’t scratch too much. The only speaker at the bottom has power, but it lacks bass and when we turn up the volume, the sound gets a bit out of control.

It is best to always keep it in the 70% range, but if we can it is better to use wireless or wired headphones, since we have a 3.5 mm jack.

The ‘unknown’ Unisoc T700 is solvent thanks to a very clean layer of Android 11

Let’s go inside as we have an unknown SoC. The vast majority of mobiles that we have analyzed in recent years have a Qualcomm or MediaTek chip.

However, here we find the Unisoc T700, a name that sounds like for a Terminator. Unisoc is a Chinese company that manufactures semiconductors and, above all, launches SoC for low-end mobile phones.

Here we have an interesting processor that has 8 cores at a frequency of 1.8 GHz, but is quite inefficient as it is built in 12 nanometers.

The GPU is the Mali G52 MP2 at 850 MHz and is supported by 4 GB of RAM. These are the results of the synthetic tests:

Motorola Smart 2021POCO E40POCO M3Huawei P X3 NFCrealme 7TCL 10LProcesadorUnisoc T700SD 662Kirin 710ASD 732GMT G95SD 665Geekbench 5 Single356314299567537310Geekbench 5 Multi1.3941.3261.3361.5441.6781.0443D Mark OpenGL1.4841.1641.0772.6972.8101.698AnTuTu216.630184.237162.247284.403291.085174.755PC Mark8.1846.0286.3918.2259.6906.838

As we always tell you, the most important thing about a mobile is not the test score, but the day-to-day. And here the truth is that the mobile saves the furniture thanks to the software.

We have Android 11 and, as we are used to by Motorola, a very clean version of Google’s system.

We have the right customization for some options of the brand such as the camera app and other details of the system, the navigation by gestures is fluid and, in a basic use, I have not had any problems.

This basic use includes some video games, although it is heated with the most demanding ones, web browsing, checking mail, networks such as WhatsApp, Telegram, Instagram or Twitter and Spotify.

Motorola E40POCO M3realme 7Motorola Moto G9 Plus Oppo Reno 2realme 7 Pro Sequential Write106.29 MB / s196.99 MB / s145.90 MB / s132.07 MB / s107.32 MB / s142.2 MB / s Sequential Read188.93 MB / s368.41 MB / s233.69MB / s480.70MB / s499.33MB / s430.9MB / s Random Write12.19MB / s14.71MB / s14.47MB / s14.75MB / s12.36MB / s18, 3MB / s Random Read12.62MB / s12.90MB / s17.19MB / s12.05MB / s19.06MB / s11.7MB / s Memory Copy Speed ​​3.75GB / s3.23GB / s4.89 GB / s 4.72 GB / s 5.12 GB / s 4.9 GB / s

Obviously, you will also be able to retouch photographs, but in this case the process is somewhat cumbersome because the memory speed is very slow and when exporting, especially if they are large files, it will cost. It is an eMMC 5.1 memory that, to this day, is insufficient.

Regarding games, we will be able to play practically everything, but some games like Genshin Impact will go to the minimum and Call of Duty Mobile, being playable, will not take advantage of the 90 Hz of the screen.

That is why I commented a few lines ago that, perhaps, the best thing would have been to provide the screen with more resolution instead of those 90 Hz.

And something that has also thrown me off is the download speed. Connected to Wi-Fi next to the router, the speed was very, very slow.

I have rebooted the device when that happened, but nothing happened. I think that the modem is, directly, the one to blame, but hey, we are still dealing with a very, very cheap mobile and for basic Internet use here (navigation, Netflix and YouTube at 1,080p) there is plenty.

5,000 mAh for two days of use without problem, but with a very slow charge

We have 5,000 mAh of battery that is not bad in a body of 9.1 millimeters thick and slightly less than 200 grams of weight and the truth is that they perform well, but perhaps not as well as they should if Motorola had opted for a SoC more efficient (from MDT or QC).

In our day to day I have achieved more than seven and a half hours of screen almost consistently. When I open a game or a heavier than normal app that needs a little more power from the SoC, it is noted that the 12 nanometers ‘eat’ a lot and under those seven hours.

In the synthetic test we achieved 7 hours 38 minutes of screen with maximum brightness, which we have already seen that it is not excessively low, but I expected more considering that the screen was at 60 Hz at the time of the test and that it is an HD + panel.

But hey, it seems to me a more than decent autonomy and a conventional user will be able to spend two days, surely, away from a socket. What I have not liked so much is the load.

The charger comes in the box and is 10W and obviously it takes a long time to fill the 5,000 mAh. Specifically 148 minutes to reach 100% and 75 minutes to reach 50%.

It does not have, as you can see, any type of fast charge and well, the truth is that, here, the price is what it is, but there are very, very cheap mobiles that, at least, reach 18 W. And 10 W at 18 W … well, something is gained.

Four cameras in practice, two for everyday use

We have a good design, a quite interesting screen for the price and a performance that, thanks to the software, measures up.

These are three things that users in this price range, along with the battery, attach great importance and, of course, the point that is a little behind is the camera.

We have four cameras, but in practice we are only going to use one of the rear and the front. The main rear is 48 megapixels with f / 2.0 aperture.

It is the classic equivalent to a 26 millimeter and the resulting images are not bad for the price we are talking about as long as there is good light outdoors, of course.

I think the contrast is raised a point more than necessary in the processing and the exposure is also strange, generating images with equally overexposed and underexposed parts when there is, for example, a sun and shadow.

Indoors it’s a bit more consistent, but you notice the noise right away and, again, the contrast is a bit up.

I think it is not the fault of the sensor, but of the processing of the ISP of the Unisoc T700. In this, as well as in the lithography, it is noticeable that Unisoc is behind Mediatek … and far behind Qualcomm in these entry ranges.

On the other hand we have the other two cameras, the 2 megapixel f / 2.4 for macro and depth. They are two cameras that I don’t think you use on a daily basis either because to apply depth in portraits it relies more on software, well because the macro leaves a lot to be desired.

It is a macro with a very fair level of detail That does not invite us to be artistic, but hey, there it is and by now we already know why manufacturers are introducing these cameras.

In the video we have the result that we can expect for this price range, with 1,080p30 being the maximum configuration.

We do not have any type of stabilization and the processing is similar to that of the images with the camera. It is for specific moments.

On the front we have an 8 megapixel f / 2.0 sensor that, in good light conditions, does not behave badly for its price, although it may lack a bit of sharpness to shine a little more.

But hey, in the end, as I mentioned a few lines ago, this Motorola E40 does not bet on cameras, but for the performance, the screen and the design, with the photographic section being the one that is a little more on the sidelines to be able to maintain the price.

Surprisingly competitive and performing well

Motorola seems to be getting back on track. Not so long ago I would not consider them as an alternative to Xiaomi, but with the arrival of realme I think they have realized that they had to do something if they did not want to lose more market share.

Yes, the company has its loyal user base, but the prices weren’t keeping up, since they used to be worse devices, objectively, and more expensive than those of direct competition.

They are now offering more balanced prices, but above all more consistent designs and, also, one of the best Android experiences in the mid-range thanks to a very clean version of the software.

This Motorola E40 follows those guidelines with a comfortable and attractive design, a good screen and solvent performance thanks, above all, to the operating system.

It doesn’t have the best main camera (I think it’s the fault of the SoC’s ISP) and on the screen I would have made some different decision, but I think it is one of the best mobiles for less than 150 euros that you can buy right now.