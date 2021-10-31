With superior sound quality, they offer a range of up to 18 hours and resist splashes and sweat.

Motorola continues to expand its catalog of True Wireless headphones with the new VerveBuds 250, distributed by EDCO Eindhoven BV For a very competitive price, they offer superior sound quality, compatibility with the main voice assistants and autonomy of up to 18 hours, among other features . They have been designed to offer the best possible balance between great sound quality and a very durable battery, while remaining in an affordable price range for the average user.

Bluetooth 5.0

They have Bluetooth 5.0 technology, which allows them to synchronize with all types of devices (smartphones, computers, tablets) and adapt to any situation on a day-to-day basis without the need for cables. One of the virtues of this version 5.0 is that it allows each earphone to be connected independently to the device we are using, which further improves stability and sound quality.

6 + 12 hours

Its own autonomy provides 6 hours of uninterrupted use, expandable up to 18 hours through the wireless charging case that is included. In addition, they are IPX5 certified, which guarantees great resistance to water and sweat and enables safe use while doing all kinds of activities.

Touch and virtual assistants

The Motorola VerveBuds 250 include a touch interface and a built-in microphone, thanks to which it is possible to make hands-free phone calls and crystal clear sound. As well as using the voice assistants Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant. Interaction with Alexa is done through the Hubble Connect for Verve Life app, which also allows access to additional functions, including locating the device in case of loss. They also have optical in-ear detection, whereby music is automatically paused when a headset is removed, and plays again when it is placed back on the ear.

Availability and price

The Motorola VerveBuds 250 wireless headphones are now available in five different colors: white, black, blue, red and turquoise. The box includes the earbuds, wireless charging case, a set of six ear pads, and a USB charging cable. Its recommended price is 59.99 euros.

www.edco.nl