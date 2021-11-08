The latest rumors suggest that Motorola would be willing to fight again in the high-end Android terminals with the launch of a device that would be called Moto Edge X.

Motorola has taken a step forward and has confirmed that they are preparing a terminal that would arrive with the last name of the twenty-fifth letter of the Castilian alphabet. Yes, we are talking about the future Motorola Moto Edge X.

And, is that, those of Motorola have decided to show the world an image in which you can see this letter being the protagonist. Over the last few weeks, the leaks began to appear and, now, it seems that they are already a reality.

This image comes from the hand of the official networks of the company in China, this makes the information even more plausible. Of course, those of Motorola have dropped the stone and hidden their hand because many more details are not there.

The lack of details does not prevent rumors from starting and, is that having this last name makes many users dream in style. The Motorola Moto Edge X is expected to arrive with the latest of the latest.

There are so many expectations that even what is believed is that it will be one of the teams that will debut the processor that Qualcomm is preparing for next year’s high-end devices.

This processor would be the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 that has not yet been presented, but has already begun to gain some relevance at the level of expectations. Bringing this processor inside would mean Motorola’s return to the high-end.

Of course, the processor would not be the only high-end thing. The rumor mill that has arisen around this terminal also speaks of a 144 Hz screen, 108 megapixel main camera, 4,500 mAh battery and 256 GB of storage.

The firm has been focusing on premium mid-range and mid-range equipment for several years, so users most attached to the company have not been able to enjoy a high-end terminal signed by Motorola.

The Moto Edge X may be the answer to the pleas of many of these users, although we will have to wait for the company to present it officially to judge if what they have done is something worth taking into account.

At the moment everything is speculation about the new Motorola Moto Edge X, so the only thing we can do is follow this device very closely to see if the leaks were right or if Motorola is still focused on making mid-range terminals.