

The metal box is believed to have come from one of two Air India planes that crashed into Mont Blanc more than half a century ago.

Photo: PHILIPPE DESMAZES / . / .

A mountaineer who happened to come across A box of emeralds, rubies and sapphires that had been buried for decades on Mont Blanc in France received half the treasure as a reward.

The mountaineer, who has not been named, discovered the gems in 2013.

It is believed that the box belonged to someone who was traveling aboard an Air India plane that crashed into the bush 50 years ago.

The climber was praised after handing the box over to the police, as stipulated must be done the law in France.

But now he has been rewarded with half the treasure of hundreds of precious stones, while the local authority in Chamonix, in the French Alps, took the other half, after it was not possible to locate the family of whom it was in India. the owner of them.

The gemstones have been divided into two equal parts worth $ 170,000, Chamonix Mayor Eric Fournier told the . news agency.

Mayor praised the mountaineer for his “integrity” by handing over your find to the police.

Two planes of the Air India airline crashed into Mont Blanc, the first in 1950, and as a result 48 people died. In 1966, a second flight of the Indian national airline crashed into the mountain with 117 people on board.

Authorities believe the gemstones may have come from the 1966 flight from Bombay to New York when it crashed.

No human remains have ever been found on the mountain, nor the luggage of those who were on board.

In 2012, a diplomatic bag from India was found containing newspapers, agendas and a personal letter dated 1966.

A physicist, known as the “father” of India’s nuclear program, Homi J Bhabha, was among the victims of the 1966 accident.

It may interest you:

* The oldest coins ever found in North America are located in Rhode Island

* The jewels of a mysterious treasure appear on the sand of a beach in Venezuela

* Buried millionaire treasure in the Rocky Mountains and died without revealing where he had hidden it

Now you can receive notifications from BBC Mundo. Download the new version of our app and activate them so you don’t miss out on our best content.