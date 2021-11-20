11/20/2021 at 07:54 CET
No, Rome was not built in a day. So you better be patient if you want me to make you a champion team. Let them wait seated, because first I have to remember exactly how you did that winning thing. I acknowledge that I do not know what may be wrong. I guess what happens is that times have changed, and constantly talking about the referees and criticizing my own players in public are methods that no longer work as before.
Values have been lost. Eternal hatred of modern football. Nothing is what it used to be, dear newspaper, not even the Champions League. With what I liked that competition & mldr; Do you remember those great victories on those European nights? I, the truth, is that not much. What I do know is that I miss the Champions. It doesn’t even exist anymore. Now the top continental competition is called the Conference League.
It has a very high level, but glamor is rather scarce … Look at our group rivals. Bodo / Glimt? CSKA Sofia? Zorya Luhansk? Clubs that neither Pellegrini & mldr; Yes, okay, the Bodo gave us six. However, that was inevitable. How am I going to motivate my players to perform at their best if they don’t even know what city they are playing in? Where are Chelsea, Real Madrid or Manchester United? I don’t see them anywhere …
Now the great coaches focus on refloating medium-sized clubs that want to take a little step forward and aspire to win the odd European Cup. Guardiola at City, me at Roma & mldr; Two projects practically traced. The usual: Pep is still crazy to beat me. Although I would like to see him in Serie A, a much more competitive tournament than the Premier League.
In England I won without disheveled, while here I can lose against anyone. It’s not my fault. We need to spend a few million more, for the referees to stop conspiring against me and for the rivals to abandon their sick obsession to beat me.. Meanwhile, there is little I can do: the Romans wanted the Special, but we will continue to be the Spezia.