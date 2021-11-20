11/20/2021 at 07:54 CET

No, Rome was not built in a day. So you better be patient if you want me to make you a champion team. Let them wait seated, because first I have to remember exactly how you did that winning thing. I acknowledge that I do not know what may be wrong. I guess what happens is that times have changed, and constantly talking about the referees and criticizing my own players in public are methods that no longer work as before.

Values ​​have been lost. Eternal hatred of modern football. Nothing is what it used to be, dear newspaper, not even the Champions League. With what I liked that competition & mldr; Do you remember those great victories on those European nights? I, the truth, is that not much. What I do know is that I miss the Champions. It doesn’t even exist anymore. Now the top continental competition is called the Conference League.

It has a very high level, but glamor is rather scarce … Look at our group rivals. Bodo / Glimt? CSKA Sofia? Zorya Luhansk? Clubs that neither Pellegrini & mldr; Yes, okay, the Bodo gave us six. However, that was inevitable. How am I going to motivate my players to perform at their best if they don’t even know what city they are playing in? Where are Chelsea, Real Madrid or Manchester United? I don’t see them anywhere …

Now the great coaches focus on refloating medium-sized clubs that want to take a little step forward and aspire to win the odd European Cup. Guardiola at City, me at Roma & mldr; Two projects practically traced. The usual: Pep is still crazy to beat me. Although I would like to see him in Serie A, a much more competitive tournament than the Premier League.

In England I won without disheveled, while here I can lose against anyone. It’s not my fault. We need to spend a few million more, for the referees to stop conspiring against me and for the rivals to abandon their sick obsession to beat me.. Meanwhile, there is little I can do: the Romans wanted the Special, but we will continue to be the Spezia.