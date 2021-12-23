

Rivals and teammates of the goalkeeper were dismayed by the tragic outcome of the play.

Photo: Yong Teck Lim / .

A simple game play, a game action mourn world football in solidarity with Taufik Ramsyah, archer of Tornado FC who played his last game against Wahana FC in the football of Indonesia. The archer received a strong blow to the head that left him lifeless three days after impact.

Baru nonton video insiden kiper Taufik Ramsyah.

Sumpah ini pemain lawannya bisa lho untuk menghindar tapi malah hajar terus sampe nabrak kepalanya Almarhum sampai retak kepalanya. Al-Fatihah untuk Almarhum..pic.twitter.com / vxmwK215yS – SuporterFC (@SuporterFC) December 22, 2021

The images are really creepy. Taufik Ramsyah went looking for a split ball inside the area. The young Tornado FC goalkeeper threw himself at the opponent’s feet to grab the ball, but the Wahana FC forward He couldn’t stop his run and ended up hitting Ramsyah’s head.

The goalkeeper lost consciousness on the field and it was a few seconds before the main referee and the other players realized that something was wrong. It was from then on that they called the medical corps and later the ambulance.

Publik ball nasional masih diselimuti duka atas meninggalnya kiper Taufik Ramsyah. Dan kita dibikin miris oleh kejadian lain di Sumbar. Dua pemain yg terkapar di lapangan terhambat menuju UGD. Wasit tak hentikan laga, tim medis lamban, ambulans terhalang mobil parkir. Sedih. pic.twitter.com/oE9tQ2b5HA— Ilhamzada (@iIhamzada) December 22, 2021

The strong blow, according to local media, provoked Ramsyah a skull fracture. Although he was admitted to the hospital for three days, the young goalkeeper lost his life. League clubs began making allusive images to fire Ramsyah.

Persebaya turut berduka atas berpulangnya kiper salah satu klub peserta Liga 3, Tornado FC Pekanbaru, Taufik Ramsyah

Semoga almarhum diberikan tempat terbaik

Dan semoga tidak ada lagi korban nyawa di lapangan hijau Al Fatihah 🤲🏾 pic.twitter.com/LfvC7OOMbS— Official Persebaya (@persebayaupdate) December 22, 2021

It is certainly unfortunate news. This event leaves the reflection how an apparently “simple game action” ends with such serious consequences.

You may also like:

· “I hope your son has an accident tomorrow and dies”: the outrageous words that unleashed LeBron James

· “They laughed at the photos of the lifeless bodies”: Vanessa Bryant and her outrage at some leaked photographs of the remains of Kobe Bryant and his daughter

· Shaquille O’Neal sent a strong message to his six children: “We are not rich, I am rich”