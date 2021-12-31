

Sam Jones is known as the second top winner in NBA history.

Sam Jones, Boston Celtics legend and NBA 10-ring winner, He passed away this Thursday at the age of 88.

The ESPN network, citing Celtics sources, said Jones died in a Florida hospital.

Considered one of the most important scorers in the history of the league, Jones ranks second among the NBA’s most titled players Only behind Bill Russell, 11-ring winner and teammate on the Celtics led by Red Auerbach.

“Sam Jones was one of the most talented, versatile and clutch shooters (decisive under the pressure of the final seconds) for the most successful and dominant team in NBA history, ”the Boston franchise said in a statement.

With this compliment, heBoston’s were referring to the 11 titles won by the legendary Celtics that, from the second half of the 1950s and throughout the 1960s, they won 11 championships practically in a row.

Jones was not on the roster who took the first ring of that excellent run (1956-1957 season), but Yes he was in the next 10 that the Celtics got between the 1958-1959 and 1968-1969 academic years.

The escort was the ideal companion on the outside for Russell’s inner might, received the eloquent nickname of “The Shooter” (the shooter) and was known for his effective board throwing technique.

Jones also became very famous for his effectiveness in decisive moments, so much so that, as the Celtics recalled today, his scoring stats were better in the playoffs (18.9 points per game) than in regular season (17.7 points).

The Boston team retired in 1969 Jones’ jersey with the number 24 and the player was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame in 1984.

What’s more, Jones figured this year in the list of the 75 best players in the history of the NBA that the league itself carried out to celebrate 75 years of the most important competition in world basketball.

“Sam Jones he will be remembered as one of the most prolific champions in all professional sports. “NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a press release.

“His altruistic style, his clutch performances and his signature table shooting were the hallmarks of an incredible career,” he added.

