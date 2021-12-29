

John Madden passed away this Tuesday at the age of 85.

Photo: Ethan Miller / .

John madden, who first rose to fame in the NFL as Oakland Raiders coach and then as one of his television commentators More popular, He passed away this Tuesday at 85 years of age.

“There will never be another John Madden, and we will always be indebted to him for everything he did so that american football and the NFL are what they are today “the league commissioner said in a statement, Roger Goodell.

The NFL, which announced Madden’s passing, he did not detail the cause of his death.

“Few individuals meant so much to him growth and popularity of american football professional like Madden, whose impact on this sport on and off the field was immeasurable ”, argued the Raiders in a press release.

Madden was born in 1936. He was a prominent offensive lineman at San Mateo College in California and came to professional football in 1958, selected by the Philadelphia Eagles, with whom it was only a season due to a knee injury that put end of his career as a player.

Four years later, at the age of 26, he became assistant coach at Allan Hancock College to make the jump in 1963 to the State of San Diego as defensive assistant.

Its swift Rise in managerial leadership led him to the NFL in 1967 when the Oakland Raiders signed him to train your linebackers, a year later Oakland would make it to his first Super Bowl.

Madden was coach of the Raiders for ten seasons, between 1969 and 1978, and his greatest success as a coach was the victoria in Super Bowl XI with the Raiders in the 1976 season, in which the Oakland they beat the Minnesota Vikings (32-14).

He achieved 103 victories, 32 defeats and 7 draws in regular season with the Oakland franchise, which under the orders of Madden never had a negative balance course.

As a coach never had a losing campaign, including postseason games. In the year he won the The Raiders’ first Super Bowl in history was 13-1.

In 1978 he retired from the playing fields and began a successful career as a sportscaster in which achieved NFL icon status.

Since 1979, Madden became a Popular party analyst and commentator in America -He went through all the major networks in the US- and his opinions and explanations during the games marked several generations of American football fans.

He began his television career on CBS right after leaving his coaching career, then worked for Fox and ABC. In 2009 he closed with NBC his fabulous run on the small screen.

Madden combined detailed and meticulous tactical explanations of the matches with a colloquial style, fun and very close.

He also became very famous for his use of the telestrator, a device that gave him allowed to draw lines on the television image to explain very clearly the player movements.

In addition, it gave its name to the famous and long-lived video game saga “Madden” about the NFL released by Electronic Arts.

The former coach was afraid of flying, so he tirelessly crossed the country on a bus known as Madden Cruiser.

He was inducted into the NFL Hall of Fame in 2006, and in his speech of thanks he showed very proud of his professional career.

“I have never worked a day in my life. I went from being a player to a coach and then to a commentator. I’m the luckiest guy in the world, “he said.

