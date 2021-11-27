Netflix and its movie premieres for the weekend

Finally, the weekend has begun and the famous platform from Netflix brings several premieres for its millions of subscribers, so if you don’t want to miss any, keep reading.

‘Wound’, ‘The boy who saved Christmas’ and ‘The laws of the border’ stand out among the novelties of this weekend within its extensive catalog of films.

The great Netflix platform welcomes the last week of November with interesting cinematographic news for all audiences.

The streaming giant releases new Christmas titles such as The Boy Who Saved Christmas, the short Petiroja and A Castle for Christmas.

In addition, as if that were not enough, these days the drama directed by Halle Berry, Herida, also hits the platform; Daniel Monzón’s ‘thriller’, The Laws of the Border, and the box office success Bohemian Rhapsody.

So without further ado, below, you can check out the movies that are premiering on Netflix from November 22-28.

1

The Boy Who Saved Christmas

Netflix continues to warm up before Christmas and this week releases the movie for the whole family, The Boy Who Saved Christmas.

The story follows Nikolas a humble young man who sets out on a journey through the snowy forest in order to find his father.

He went in search of Elfhem, the people of the elves, to get a gift for his son. Nikolas, the reindeer Blitzen and their little mouse will live an exciting adventure in which they will show that anything is possible.

Premiere: November 24

2

Petiroja

For the youngest of the house, Netflix premieres the animated short, Petiroja.

This endearing Christmas musical tells the story of a little robin named Robin, who was adopted by a family of mice, when her egg fell from the nest.

Robin tries his best to fit in with the rodents, but soon begins to realize that he is not the same as everyone else.

Premiere: November 24

3

Wound

Halle Berry is the director and star of Herida, the original drama that hits the platform this week.

The film introduces us to Jackie, a former martial arts fighter who is going through one of the most difficult moments of her life.

She just got her six-year-old son back, whom she abandoned when he was just a baby.

To try to give him everything he deserves, he decides to get back in the ring.

What he does not know is that he will have to face one of the best fighters of the moment.

Premiere: November 24

4

A castle for Christmas

A castle for Christmas is another of the Christmas movies released by the streaming giant this week.

Starring Brooke Shields, the film tells the story of Sophie, a journalist who travels to Scotland to do a report.

Once there, she is fascinated by a castle, and decides what she wants to buy it.

But his wish will not be so easy to fulfill, when the owner of the property, the Duke of Myles, appears, who refuses to allow an American to acquire his castle.

Premiere: November 26

5

OTHER PREMIERE FILMS

The laws of the border

Bohemian Rhapsody

Angèle

Rich and pampered

Magic Medicine (Documentary)

The Red Sea (Documentary)

The Pons

The Dissidents

Lost in vagueness

Golden genes

The sorrow