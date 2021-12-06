Netflix and its movie premieres for the whole week

‘Unforgivable’, ‘We’re going home!’ and ‘Anonymous’ are just some of the films What can you see in the platform starting this week, so keep reading to find out what’s new.

A new week in December begins, and on your cold afternoons you want more than ever to enjoy leisure ratios from the sofa at home, watching, for example, one of the new movies that Netflix premieres this week.

This is how if you are a lover of ‘thrillers’, you cannot miss Unforgivable, the new as the protagonist of Sandra Bullock.

While if you prefer romanticism, without a doubt, your great ally is the Mexican, Anónima.

On the other hand, for the smallest of the house this week the animated comedy, We return home! And the beloved David and the Elves will be released.

Here are the movies that will be released on Netflix from December 6 to 12:

1

David and the Elves

The film tells the story of an elf who, tired of his stressful life, decides to travel to the real world to try to discover the true magic of Christmas.

A wish that you will be able to fulfill thanks to the help of a little human friend who will show you how to be happy in the most magical time of the year.

Premiere: December 6

2

The boy from Asakusa

Another of the original feature films that you will be able to see this week on the platform is the biographical drama The Boy from Asakusa, which chronicles the beginnings in the world of acting of the Japanese actor and director, Takeshi Kitano.

The film shows the moment in which he decides to leave school to train as a theater actor.

While dreaming of becoming a star on stage, he begins to discover that the population has put aside their interest in theater, attracted by the immediacy of television.

Premiere: December 9

3

Anonymous

Anonymous is the title of the Mexican film that arrives this week on the platform.

Based on the novel by Wendy Mora, the story follows two young people, Valeria and Álex, who are in a double relationship.

In their real life a beautiful friendship has started to emerge between them, while in the 2.0 world. messages are crossed, without knowing their identity.

Premiere: December 10

4

We are going home!

The animation tape We are coming home! It is another of the novelties for the little ones that is added to the catalog.

The film introduces us to a group of exotic animals who decide to leave their home in the Australia zoo to escape the hundreds of stares they receive every day.

Their plan is complicated when one of the zoo’s koalas joins the mission, which they must accept if they do not want to be discovered by the coordinators of the enclosure.

Premiere: December 10

5

Unforgivable

Sandra Bullock returns to Netflix with the ‘thriller’ Unforgivable, inspired by the British fiction of the same name.

Directed by Nora Fingscheidt, the film tells the story of Ruth, a woman who, after being released from prison, where she has served a 15-year sentence for ending the lives of two of the agents who evicted her from her home, decides that she must take revenge on those who locked her up, and deprived her of those years of her life.

Premiere: December 10

6

OTHER PREMIERE FILMS

Premiere: December 10

Premiere: December 10

Premiere: December 10