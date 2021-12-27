Netflix: Movies Coming Dec 27 – Jan 2

The animated films ‘Hilda and the King of the Mountain’ and ‘Seal Team’ stand out among the novelties of the week within the famous platform of Netflix, being those that will dismiss the year 2021.

Although it makes many sad, in a few days it is time to say goodbye to the year and month of December to welcome the first month of 2022.

That is why for this last week of the year, the famous red logo platform brings a brief selection of premieres, among which two original titles for the youngest of the house stand out: Hilda and the King of the Mountain and Seal Team.

In addition, the platform’s catalog also receives cinematic news such as The Lazarus Effect and Bloodshot.

And of course, you can enjoy newcomer films like Don’t Look Up, It Was From God’s Hand, Unforgivable and The Power of the Dog.

So without further ado, here are all the movies that are released on Netflix from December 27 to January 2.

one

Fuck 2021

Like last year, Netflix premieres Fuck 2021, a documentary that narrates, in a comedy key, all the horrors and wonders that have left us this year that is ending.

Premiere: December 27

two

Hilda and the King of the Mountain

The brave Hilda, protagonist of the eponymous Netflix series, returns to the platform with the feature film Hilda and the King of the Mountain. Inspired by the sixth and final graphic novel for young people in the saga written by Luke Pearson, the story shows us a Hilda who has woken up as a troll.

Far from being alarmed, he uses his ingenuity to discover a way to regain his original appearance and thus be able to return home.

Premiere: December 30

3

Seal team

Seal Team is the title of another animated feature film released by Netflix this week.

The story introduces us to Quinn, a seal determined to avenge the death of his best friend, after being attacked by a shark.

To do this, he gathers the SEAL Team, a group of seals ready to face the fearsome sharks; although without much experience in this type of action.

Premiere: December 31

4

Other premieres

Chief Daddy 2: Bankruptcy

Premiere: January 1

Door to summer

Premiere: December 28

The Lazarus Effect

Premiere: January 1

Bloodshot

Premiere: January 1

The iron maiden

Premiere: January 1