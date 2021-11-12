11/12/2021 at 23:10 CET

Carles Planas Bou

Movistar suffered last week a cyber attack that exposed the personal information of thousands of your customers. The company has informed this Friday to users affected by the “irregular access & rdquor; to your computer systems by SMS, as advanced by elDiario.es and El Periódico de Catalunya has been able to confirm.

That message indicates that security breach has exposed basic personal data such as contact identification data (that is, name, surname and others) and information about the products and services contracted, but there is no indication that other more sensitive data such as passwords, bank accounts or call log. “There is no evidence that said data has been exploited & rdquor ;, reads that SMS.

Movistar has indicated that this hole “has already been blocked & rdquor ;, but has not given more details about the origin of the attack, its specific scope or how this internal security breach has occurred. Although basic, compromised data can be extracted by cyber criminals to be able to launch other phishing attacks later, such as’phishing‘, more convincingly. The SMS mention “irregular access to our systems from suspicious IPs & rdquor ;. As required by data protection law, Movistar has informed customers whose personal information has been affected.

Although it is unknown exactly how these attackers have infiltrated the Movistar system, the coup is one more on the list of large companies affected. This Wednesday it was reported that Star he had also been the victim of a cyberattack with a virus type ‘ransomware‘which has hijacked access to internal data, forcing the shutdown of its factories. Tuesday was Mediamarkt who saw how their European servers were blocked by a similar attack, affecting their stores in Germany, the Netherlands and Belgium.