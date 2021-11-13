Movistar has suffered a security breach where thousands of its customers’ personal data have been leaked.

In the last hours it has been confirmed that Movistar has suffered a significant security breach which has affected “several thousand of its clients”, one of the most important telephone operators in our country that is beginning to inform its clients about this incident.

Basic and identification data have been compromised, although apparently no passwords or banking information have been compromised.

The information provided by eldiario.es states that Movistar has suffered “irregular access” to its computer systems, allowing cybercriminals to access the personal data of thousands of its clients. Apparently Movistar is informing affected customers by sending an SMS, an SMS sent on Friday afternoon.

Apparently O2 customers have also been affected, also from Telefónica itself, which are instead receiving the notice by email.

The compromised information would include basic identification data, but also contact information, and information about the products and services contracted.

Although Telefónica is now informing customers of this security breach, the irregular access occurred last week and affects several thousand customers, although the company has not specified a little more in this regard.

Of course, they clarify that this security hole has been blocked and that they have no evidence that this data has been exploited, at least until now.

They add that they also have no evidence that cybercriminals have been able to access the user’s banking or highly sensitive information, such as the passwords used by Movistar or O2 clients to access their accounts. Apparently details of the calls made have not been accessed by the attackers either.

The origin of the attack has not been clearly explained either, limiting the company to stating that “accesses have been detected from unrecognized IPs.” It should be clarified that the data protection law obliges companies to communicate this type of security breach to users if personal information has been compromised.

Cybercriminals have been able to take advantage of this security breach to obtain personal data from customers that they can possibly sell on the black market to facilitate other types of future attacks such as phishing.

Specifically, the SMS that Movistar is sending to its customers due to the security breach is the following:

Hello, this is IMPORTANT. We have detected (and it has already been blocked) an irregular access to our systems from suspicious IPs, which has allowed access to your basic and identification data, contact details, as well as information about the products and services contracted.

There is no evidence that said data has been exploited and there has been no access to billing data, or to call details, or to access passwords. If you want more information you can call us at 1004.

If you have been one of the affected clients, you can contact Movistar for more information at 1004.