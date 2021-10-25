10/25/2021

They pedal to exhaustion on the asphalt, climb and descend the peaks, compete in exciting races and, above all, they suffer on both wheels of the bicycle as do the Pogacar, Roglic, Alaphilippe, Bernal and company. But, in a traditionally male sport, the effort of cyclists is not always reciprocated, as it deserves, with the same recognition and applause.

In that fight for equality, In that race with a goal that seems never going to be crossed, the Movistar Team has been immersed since 2018. The project of a female cycling squad was born to promote integration and equality between men and women and, yesterday, in the SPORT and Woman gala of the 1st Women in Sports Awards, went a step further by being recognized with the Team Award as a reward for his successes and exceptional sporting traits.

The women’s Movistar Team it was the first professional cycling team in Spain and, in just four years, it has made an exceptional progression, consolidating itself as a worldwide benchmark thanks to its great victories, as well as being an example of effort and passion, complementing its activity with supporting women cyclists to through the ‘Women in Bike’ program.

Third UCI ranking

The squad of runners directed by Sebastián Unzué has closed this season 2021 third in the ranking of the UCI Women’s World Tour after having achieved 23 victories in the platoon. Among her blue jerseys on the roads, the Danish Emma Norsgaard, with six victories, has lived her great international emergence and the Dutch Annemiek van Vleuten has shown why she is considered the best cyclist in the world.

And, next to them, the faithful squires Katrine Aalerud, Aude Biannic, Jelena Eri, Alicia González, Barbara Guarischi, Sheyla Gutiérrez, Sara Martín, Lourdes Oyarbide, Paula Patiño and Gloria Rodríguez that make up a brilliant team that joins forces in solidarity.

In a sports specialty such as road cycling, where the teams that share the male and female section are still a minority, the determined and successful commitment of the Movistar Team is an example so that this trend is no exception.

Along these lines, the Movistar Team continues working to energize and give visibility to women’s cycling as a competitive sport, promoting the number of licenses and ensuring that Spanish runners have the best sports facilities to compete in the international peloton. It is a long stage to the finish line in which all of us, men and women, must pedal together.

“GIVE VISIBILITY”

Lourdes oyarbide and Sara Martin, who came to collect the Team Award On behalf of the 14 members of the women’s Movistar Team, they highlighted the successes achieved since the founding of the team. “We all came with so much desire that at the moment that they have given us that opportunity to compete internationally, we have responded. Year after year we have been growing and we still continue to do so & rdquor ;.

Asked how they will face the next year 2022 to be able to participate in the Tour de France edition, the Movistar Team riders highlighted that “it will be one of the best moments of the season. It is very important races like this to give us visibility and show that we can also give a show & rdquor;.