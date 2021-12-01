

Ponce could face a sentence of 32 years to life in prison.

Photo: Yuri Cortez / . / .

NEW YORK – A member of the MS-13 gang today pleaded guilty in New York to manslaughter and manslaughter in four murders. of people who they considered enemies of that gang, occurred between 2016 and 2017, for which he can be sentenced to prison terms of between 32 years and life imprisonment.

The Nassau County Prosecutor’s Office, on Long Island, said in a statement that Raúl Ponce, known as “Shadow”, 23 years old, pleaded guilty to two counts of murder in the deaths of Bryan Steven Cho Lemus and Julio César Espantzay González.

Also of two counts of attempted murder in the deaths of Nelson Rodríguez and Osmin Campos Sandoval. Ponce will be sentenced on January 25, 2022, the statement added.

Hempstead man pleads guilty to taking part in four Nassau MS-13 killings

Raul Ponce, 23, admitted to belonging to the gang and to participating with other members in a 2016 slaying in the woods of Uniondale, two murders in the Massapequa Preserve… https://t.co/OKsM8QdRK7 – Jen Robertson (@ jenrobertson2o2) November 30, 2021

According to the data of the Prosecutor’s Office, on August 23, 2016 Bryan Lemus, who was perceived as an enemy of the gang, was walking his dog when he was lured to a park where he was allegedly killed with machetes by Ponce and other members of the Mara Salvatrucha.

Lemus’s body was found on May 24, 2019 in a shallow grave within the Preserve by Nassau County Police.

On January 28, 2017, Ponce and other members of the Salvatruchas also lured Espantzay González to the same park with the promise that there would be sex and marijuana, and he too was killed with machetes, a weapon regularly used by MS-13.

Detectives just led alleged MS-13 member Raul Ponce out of Nassau PD HQ for the trip to arraignment court. Already charged in 2 slayings, he’s now facing charges in 2 more. pic.twitter.com/FWVNvBDsgA – Bridget Murphy (@ByBridgetMurphy) November 11, 2021

The body was then thrown under tree branches, leaves and other bushes and was found by a person walking their dogs on March 23 of that year, the statement added.

It also indicates that on March 20, 2017, Ponce and other members of the organization participated in the shooting death of Nelson Rodríguez, 39, whom they considered a rival, while walking in the street, after leaving his job, in retaliation for the attack on an MS-13.

Ponce was also accused of participating in the death of Campos Sandoval, who was reported missing on June 3, 2016 and whose remains were found on October 6, 2020 near a water tower, in Nassau County.

Campos Sandoval was shot with a weapon provided by Ponce and was also stabbed with a machete, according to the Prosecutor’s Office.

In October 2012, the United States Government included the Mara Salvatrucha on the list of international criminal organizations.

The MS-13, the first gang to receive that name, was included in that list for its involvement in dangerous activities at the international level that include drug trafficking, kidnappings, murders, human trafficking, prostitution, extortion or organized crime, according to the American government.

This gang is responsible for multiple murders on Long Island, where several subgroups operate, and several of its leaders and members are in prison.

