Fans of Ms. Marvel will have to wait a little longer before her new series hits Disney Plus, but until that happens, the company teased details to make up for the wait time for what will be the introduction of Kamala Khan in the series. Marvel Cinematic Universe. Before Kamala, there was Carol Danvers, who became known as Captain Marvel, while Khan first appeared in the comics in 2013 thanks to Captain Marvel # 17. It has been confirmed that the series that come to this service will be closely linked to the movies, so it will be a matter of time before it reaches the cinema at some point in the franchise.

The 16-year-old Pakistani-American quickly became a fan favorite in her own right thanks to her story in the comics and from there many of the franchise’s fans have been counting down the days to see her on screen. One of the most endearing things about this character is his admiration for Carol, whom he idolizes and tries to imitate when it comes to doing good. Also, the inclusion of a Muslim character as the lead, which is well done, has been very well received by audiences ever since. To this is added that the comic has been liked a lot because of how it is written, highlighting the work of G. Willow Wilson, who is a co-creator of the superheroine.

The news of the Ms. Marvel series had been announced at the 2019 D23 convention and was initially scheduled to premiere in 2021, but its premiere date has been pushed back. However, for some time, photographs of her recording had been leaked where you can see the young actress Iman Vellani with the costume that she will use in the episodes that were filmed for the season. It is unknown if it will be a miniseries as such or if there will be several seasons, but it should not surprise us that there is more than one in which Kamala can continue her adventures.

The teaser for Ms. Marvel was released alongside others in the Marvel Studios special that you can watch on Disney Plus. In it, we see the young heroine learn to use her powers and dare to become a superhero on her own.

Recently, Disney’s chief financial officer Christine McCarthy, said during an earnings call that the next Ms. Marvel series will launch around the fall of next year, that is, it will arrive about a year after what was originally planned after it was confirmed to arrive in 2022. The show, which follows the story of Marvel’s first Muslim superhero, Kamala Khan, was originally around this time of year.

This was the statement CNET shared:

Q4 will likely be more indicative of what our list might look like, once we have in-store content flowing steadily from all of our industry-leading creative engines. The fourth quarter will be the first time in Disney Plus history that we plan to release original content during the quarter from Disney, Marvel, Star Wars, Pixar, and NatGeo, all in one quarter. This includes highly anticipated titles like Ms. Marvel, Andor, and Pinocchio.

Kamala Khan, better known as Ms. Marvel, is one of the many characters that Marvel Studios has confirmed to join the franchise. Some of these will make their debut in series that will reach Disney Plus and not in movies, which is the usual thing for the company. Now that it is making a firm foothold in the streaming market, it is logical that many will reach television and not the cinema, but there is no need to fear since now everything is really connected.

We could already check with series like WandaVision – 95% and Loki – 96% that this new format is allowing the franchise to expand even in a better way, since the development of its stories and characters seen in the series that have already aired is superior and its technical quality has not disappointed. Disney is preparing continues to prepare surprises for later with the properties it owns so far.

