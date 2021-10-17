Whenever a gaming laptop falls into my hands it is a joy. I love playing video games, I have been in HobbyConsoles for a long time and I am passionate about both the technical and recreational world, so a gaming laptop is the perfect combination.

In recent months we have analyzed many gaming laptops that have the latest from AMD and Intel in processors, but also had the most powerful GPUs from Nvidia, the RX 3000, such as the Asus TUF Dash F15 -analysis- or the Lenovo Legion. Slim 7i -analysis-.

Nevertheless, with this MSI proposal we put our feet on the ground With a team that is created for a user who is looking for an entry-level gaming laptop and does not need to play all the games in ultra.

With that said, let’s go with the analysis of the MSI Bravo 15 with the guts of AMD.

MSI Bravo 15Dimensions359 x 254 x 21.7 mm | 1.96 kg Operating SystemFree DOS Processor AMD Ryzen 5 5600H RAM 16 GB Storage 512 GB SSD PCIe3 Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX5500M Screen Size 15.6 “| IPS-Level Panel | 144Hz Refresh Wireless / Networking ConnectivityWi-Fi 6 | Bluetooth 5.1 Data / A / VRJ45 connectors | 2 x USB-C 3.2 | 2 x USB-A 3.2 | USB-A 3.0869 euros in PC Components

MSI Bravo 15 analysis sections:

Aggressive lines with a 144Hz display

The MSI Bravo 15 is a laptop with a design that reminds us of past generations.

It is a gaming laptop with all the laws, which means that it is quite chubby, has a chassis in which plastic is the dominant material and has aggressive lines.

It strictly complies with the standards of gaming laptops from a couple of years ago and hey, that is something that a certain segment of gamers may like since, definitely, it is not a team that attracts little attention.

On the cover we have the logo of the phoenix that MSI uses for its Bravo family and a peculiar design with aggressive lines that we also find in the ‘tailpipes’.

And it is that, in the back we have two generous air vents for both CPU and GPU and, if we turn the equipment around, we can see a large grill through which fresh air enters.

It’s funny, but that grid is not symmetrical or placed in a very orthodox way on the bottom cover, but hey, what matters in this case is functionality, not aesthetics.

If we go to the sides, we find the different connections and I have to say that the laptop is quite well armed.

We have 1 USB-C 3.2, two USB-A 3.2, a USB-A 2.0 (I don’t understand why USB 2.0 is still being used in 2021, really), the HDMI, an RJ45 for Ethernet and the 3 jack combo, 5 mm.

I would have liked a more USB-C instead of USB-A 2.0, but hey, at the end of the day I have been able to connect peripherals with no problem for both work and play, so I can say that the laptop has enough ports.

144 Hz on an IPS-Level panel

When we open the lid we see the 15.6 “screen and some strange frames. The sides are extremely thin, but at the top we have a frame that increases its width to the central part, where we have the webcam.

We have five silicone rubbers to protect the screen when the laptop is closed, something that we found a good detail, but between the upper and lower frames we have the feeling that there is a lot of plastic around the screen.

But hey, if we go to the panel itself, we have something that does not go beyond what is established for the range we are talking about.

It is a FullHD panel that MSI says is IPS-Level. This is often said of TN panels, above all, that meet certain characteristics to resemble an IPS.

However, neither the color reproduction, with only 45% of the NTSC spectrumNeither the viewing angles, with a clear loss of contrast and brightness at 45º, meet the standards of an IPS.

If we see it from the front and in an environment where there are no lights pointing at the screen, the panel looks more than correct and has a surprise: 144 Hz.

It is a refreshment that is very much appreciated on a day-to-day basis, but that in games we will only be able to take advantage of old titles or other more modern ones that are not very demanding and with medium or low graphic values.

I think it’s a good panel in general terms within the range that we are in and, really, the target audience is going to enjoy the games, but personally I would have opted for a 60 Hz panel with better color representation instead of betting on those 144 Hz.

100% AMD for a robust suite in entry-level gaming

On the inside we have a heart that is pure AMD, although not of the latest generation. The processor is the Ryzen 5 5600H, a 6-core, 12-thread processor clocked at 3.3 GHz.

The turbo frequency is 4.2 GHz and it is built in 7 nanometers with Zen 3 architecture. Wow, that is a very new processor and suitable for any type of office, photo editing, gaming and video task, if it were accompanied by a powerful GPU.

We can choose 8 or 16 GB of DDR4 RAM at 3,200 mAh and the GPU is the RX5500M.

It has 4 GB of GDDR6 memory, so the bandwidth is excellent, but the specifications of the graph itself are from an entry GPU and, as you can see in the table, At the GPU level the Ryzen is very powerful, but the RX5500M not so much.

In tasks such as those I say about photo editing, office automation, university work and as a more ‘home’ computer, the equipment works perfectly, since the processor is very fast and the SSD, although it is not of the latest generation, does not puts too many stones in the way.

Keep in mind, it does come without Windows and you will have to buy it separately. Our version came with a non-genuine Windows 10 installed.

Game and temperature test

Oh well, What does this translate into when playing? When we look at the performance statistics, we see that the GPU is the one that suffers the most, with the CPU being a component that is left over in practically all games.

We have tested the titles in the settings recommended for our equipment, generally with graphics at ‘medium’ and some values ​​at ‘high’, but as you will see, we will not take advantage of the high refresh rate of the panel.

Average FPS Maximum temperature CPUT Maximum temperature GPUControl2874º61ºDOOM Eternal3887º64ºOverwatch8790º66ºDestiny 25079º64ºDeath Stranding4590º65º

If games like Overwatch are played in low-medium, We are talking about 120 Hz, but we still cannot squeeze the 144 Hz from the screen.

The rest of the games are perfectly enjoyable, although some more demanding like Control or DOOM Eternal must be adjusted personally to obtain higher rates.

It could be that you are that type of gamer who only plays MMOs or strategy titles, like the imminent Age of Empires IV and for those types of games, this laptop is great.

If the titles are somewhat more complex and recent, it is clear that the RX5500M falls short.

And about the speakers, we have a couple in the front of the lower part that have a power of 2 W each.

The performance is correct and if we are going to work in office automation listening to music or videos, we can do it without problem.

However, it will not be possible to play with the integrated speakers because the noise of the fans will make us not hear the content well.

Keyboard without surprises when playing or typing

Although we are talking about an entry laptop, the truth is that MSI has done a very good job when it comes to keyboard and touchpad..

We have a red backlit keyboard that is also quite retro in the gaming laptop segment, but which is very comfortable on a day-to-day basis.

I like the sound and the bounce of the keys and if you are one of those who miss the numeric keypad when it is not there, you have nothing to worry about this time.

Of course, we do not have a fingerprint reader and I understand it for the price, but in the end it is something that makes our lives very comfortable.

Touchpad is adequately sized and accurate. There are no complaints in this regard and, although a mouse is better to play, for everything else it is a very comfortable set.

About four hours if we don’t play due to its 52 Wh battery

The battery has three cells and a power of 52 Wh. Although the processor is built in 7 nanometers, it has a TDP of 45 W And it is not a device that consumes little, precisely, which together with a small battery gives a result that can remain just.

With normal office automation use with the screen at 60% brightness, several open tabs and apps like Spotify or Slack, I get between three and a half hours and four hours of autonomy.

Playing, however, we will not exceed an hour and a half. It is a laptop to be accompanied by the source at all times.

Memories of the past, but with consistent performance

In the end, the MSI Bravo 15 is an entry-level gaming laptop. with all that this entails. The screen is not the best they could have mounted and the design is not the strong one, as well as the performance in games that pull a lot from the GPU.

However, I really liked the keyboard and touchpad, I think the processor and RAM offer very good results and the heat dissipation is also adequate.

I think that for a user with a tight budget it is a very good option as an off-road laptop, but it would fit better on the desktop of a user who loves strategy games or MMOs.

The MSI Bravo 15 is an entry-level gaming laptop with a processor and GPU from AMD. It has a 144 Hz display and a backlit keyboard.

For those types of games, the performance is perfect and it is a laptop that you can spend many hours on. Of course, they are about 900 euros and it comes without Windows, something that you must also take into account.