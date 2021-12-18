For me, the most difficult component to choose when setting up a gaming setup is the monitor. When you assemble a PC you have to look at compatibility so that all the components are used to the maximum, but it seems that in the monitors, either you spend 1,000 euros or you always have to give up something.

And it’s not easy to work either, that’s why monitors like Huawei’s Mateview -analysis- or LG’s UltraGear Ergo -analysis- make it a bit easier. Now, however, we are going to focus on ‘gaming’ with this MSI proposal that seems to have it all … except 4K resolution.

Next, We tell you our opinion of the MSI Optix MPG321QRF-QD.

MSI OptixMPG321QRF-QDPinches32 “Resolution 2,560 x 1,440 pixels | 16: 9 ratio Panel type Rapid IPS | Matte finish Refresh 175 Hz | G-Sync compatible | 1 ms gray to gray Brightness 400 nits typical | 600 nits peak Color space95% DCI-P3 | 144 % sRGBArmVESA | Can be raised and lowered, tilted and rotatedConnectionUSB-C | 3 x USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type A | USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type B | 2 x HDMI 2.0b | DP 1.4a | Microphone and audio portPower supplyInternalPriceAbout 894 euros in PC Components

MSI Optix MPG321QRF-QD Review Sections:

Classic cut with very narrow frames and a good arm

Let’s start with the design although, really, there is nothing too special on the front. And, we have a monitor that seems quite classic despite the fact that it is on the chin we see some elements that show that it is a 2021 model.

The frames are quite narrow, and this is something that I liked. The narrower they are, the more immersion and that full-screen feel is favored.

The chin, however, is somewhat thicker and features the MSI logo, a pair of microphones for an audio technology that we will now talk about, and something that looks like a camera.

Actually, it is a brightness sensoras there is a mode where the monitor adjusts the panel brightness automatically based on ambient light, as some televisions do.

In the lower right we have the power button and, on the left, the button that activates different improvements in game and image mode, as well as a hook that comes in the box to pass the mouse cable there. The truth is that it is a good addition to try to have the cleanest setup.

In the back we have a series of LEG RGB lights That, the truth, they do not add much to the experience because they are not too powerful, but we also have a nice finish that simulates carbon fiber and, in addition, a plate in piano black finish that looks like a mirror.

On one side is the MSI dragon shield and, on the other, a joystick that will allow us to control the monitor options very, very easily.

I love that these control modes have become fashionable, as they are much more intuitive than the happy buttons.

I also liked the base, as it is large, but it feels robust and, in addition, the arm is quite interesting. It allows us to easily tilt, turn and raise / lower the monitor without the base moving the least.

And little more to say in design beyond that it is a bit thick and that is used to put a few ports on the side, something that is not bad at all.

Loaded with ports so you don’t miss anything and ready for PS5 and Xbox

Precisely, we are going to talk about the ports, since it is one of the points that I liked the most about this MSI monitor.

On the right side we have, as if it were a television, a series of ports. There are two USB-A 3.2, a mic input and an audio output. This location is quite convenient because the monitor can be used as a HUB.

In the back we have two HDMI 2.0b, a USB-C that we can use as a DP and a DP 1.4a. With HDMI we can get to QHD at 144 Hz and with DisplayPort to QHD at 175 Hz, the native refreshment of the panel.

But hey, on that back we also have another USB-A 3.2 and a USB 3.2, but Type B. This is the one that we would connect to the computer and to be able to use the three USB-A of the monitor to connect a pen drive, a keyboard, a mouse or whatever we want.

If you use a laptop, this is quite convenient, since you can connect the laptop with a USB-C or with the HDMI + USB-B to have a desktop computer without having to connect a keyboard / mouse to the laptop itself.

However, You may be wondering how a monitor that is not 4K and does not have HDMI 2.1 is ready for the new consoles.

Well, MSI has included a ‘PS5 ready’ setting, which also works for Xbox, which allows you to connect the consoles to the monitor in 4K resolution. The monitor supports that signal, but then supersampling to QHD and allows you to use a 120 Hz refresh rate.

We have been playing some PS5 titles on this monitor and the truth is that the experience is fantastic, but where we get all the juice is on PC with the DisplayPort cable or USB-C.

But hey, the important thing is that you are not going to run out of ports.

Spectacular to play, although I lack resolution for other tasks

But hey, let’s get to the basics on a monitor. In this case we have an IPS panel supported by Quantum Dot technology. This means that we have much more vivid colors than in a traditional IPS, and that is noticeable both in the level of contrast and in the saturation of the scene.

It is a real pleasure to play on this monitor thanks to the high refresh rate that we have, at the G-Sync technology that allows us not to have tearing without having to activate vertical synchronization on our PC and, of course, to the colors that the panel is capable of reproducing.

The viewing angles are more than correct with the 178º / 178º parity of this type of panel and I have loved the fact that the finish is matte.

This greatly limits reflections and, although in some content, especially those that abuse the color black a lot, we notice that there is a light source that is shining on the screen. This is still something totally natural.

In my unit I have not found any obvious bleeding or light leaks around the perimeter of the panel and the truth is that, with the automatic brightness mode activated, the display of the panel has always been optimal.

We have a typical brightness of 400 nits with a peak of 600 nits and, according to the manufacturer, it complies with the DisplayHDR600 standard. It is not as rich as the HDR of a television, not even remotely, but the truth is that in this sense it surpasses many other somewhat cheaper monitors to play.

As I say, I liked it both to play and to see content. The response is very fast and I like both the software options and the calibration of the panel itself.

Now, 1,440p in 32 “is starting to get scarce. for everything that is not playing.

And, to work at this size, the optimal resolution is native 4K, especially at the photo editing level, something to which this panel lends itself due to its color profile values, and although we will be able to do it, a higher pixel density is missing.

And regarding this, both on PC and consoles we will be able to introduce a 4K signal that the monitor will scale to 1,440p.

This technique, called supersampling, what it achieves is to greatly mitigate the saw teeth since, speaking badly, it receives the 4K signal and ‘crowds’ all those pixels so that they enter the 1,440py, in new generation consoles, we will be able to take advantage of a rate of 120 Hz, although the HDR is not, as I say, like that of the television.

A 32 “to take advantage of your brand new gaming PC

At the end, we are before a very, very good monitor to play. If you want it to work, there are other superior options in terms of resolution for a lower price, but if the main occupation is going to be video games, it is an excellent monitor.

I like that the design is not flashy, but it hides details such as the cable management of both the base and the mouse, the number of ports is more than adequate and it can work as if it were a HUB and, in addition, the source is internal.

The MSI MSI Optix MPG321QRF-QD is a QHD monitor that features an IPS Quantum Dot panel at 175 Hz and HDR600 compatible with next-generation consoles and PCs. It has G-Sync technology and a classic design, but very well thought out.

As for the panel, we have very rich colors thanks to a good IPS panel and Quantum Dog technology, the frames are quite thin, It has a filter that reduces blue light and the refreshment of up to 175 Hz with G-Sync technology is a delight.

Obviously, it is not a cheap monitor both for the brand and for the characteristics, but if you are looking for a good monitor for your PC and you have one of the new generation consoles in your set-up, it is a very successful purchase.