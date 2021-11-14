11/14/2021

It promised to be a gala for equality and for the visibility of the rights of the LGBTQ + collective, diminished in Hungary, and the 28th edition of the Europe Music Awards (EMAs) has highlighted it from the beginning: “This is about respect and standing up for them.”said the presenter, Saweetie.

Thus, in a gala that by number of awards has found in Ed Sheeran and Bts to its top winners, with two and four awards respectively, Diversity has also been seen to triumph thanks for example to the first performance in its history of a transsexual artist, the young German Kim Petras, who has planted herself in green latex at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna.

It has been one more part of a global MTV statement, just like the colorful arc of this year’s logo, with pink well present, or the presence of Olly Alexander, Years & Years frontman and protagonist of the vindictive series ‘It’s a sin’, who has shown his support for adoption by homosexual couples, because “Family is family”.

Imagine Dragons have also been there, whose vocalist, Dan Reynolds, is openly gay, and especially the members of Maneskin, subverting classic costume stereotypes based on gender, with its lead singer sporting a garter belt and stockings.

“Growing up gay in a working-class community, being able to see references on TV really helped me (…)”said Chris McCarthy, president of the network, when the venue was announced this year and defended the decision despite the policies undertaken by the Hungarian government to undermine the rights of homosexuals.

It was about bringing that message to the heart of this country and, for this, this year has also paid tribute with the “MTV EMA Generation Change Award” to young people around the world who are fighting to promote “equality and love” while fighting anti-LGBTQ + policies.

“They are simply claiming the right to love whoever they want,” the actress has underlined in a video Drew Barrymore, which is “partly Hungarian”, in recognition of the five winning activists from countries like Iraq or Hungary, who have sent a clear message: “Let’s not let them put us back in the closet.”

Ed Sheeran and BTS Awards

The track record, often just an excuse to enjoy the show between prizes and prizes, has crowned Ed Sheeran with some of the top accolades, “Best Artist” and “Best Song” for ‘Bad Habits’, while that the South Korean band BTS has taken over from “best group” and “best pop artist”, as well as “best K-Pop artist” and “best fans.”

Unlike Justin Bieber, the top nominee, who has left empty, Lil Nas X has materialized his candidacy for “best video” with the controversial ‘MONTERO (Call Me By Your Name)’. Absent, he thanked the award in a message in which he forgot his status as an LGTB icon today.

“Many people told us that we would never get to something: I guess you were wrong”, have celebrated the winners of Eurovision 2021, the Italians Maneskin, when collecting the award in the rock category.

Regarding the rest of genres, Nicki minaj has been made with the one of “hip hop”, YUNGBLUD with the one of “alternative music”, David Guetta with that of “electronics” and Maluma with the one of “better Latin artist”.

“Medellín is no longer Pablo Escobar anymore, it is ‘Maluma, baby’ and J Balvin,” the Colombian claimed in his speech, before literally taking a mass bath and ending up drenched among a score of dancers with the live performance of his “MAMA THEME”.

Many others have left their names recorded for the first time at the EMAs, such as Saweetie, designated a revelation artist to the detriment of the Puerto Rican. Rauw Alejandro, while Olivia Rodrigo has taken the one reserved for the thriving figures promoted by MTV (“Best Push”).

Finally, Doja Cat and SZA have been awarded the distinction for the best collaboration for the song ‘Kiss Me More’ and Billie eilish has been recognized for the “video with positive message” by ‘Your Power’.

After the 2020 pandemic hiatus and yesterday’s massive concert in the Heroes’ Square of Budapest with OneRepublicThis was the first ceremony with live performances, with time for young talents such as the refined and jovial Griff, for the enigmatic live performance of the Norwegian girl in red or for YUNGBLUD.

The heavyweights have been others, however, for example Ed Sheeran, in charge of open fire in a multi-colored suit and accompanied by his band (both rare events) to perform “Overpass Graffiti” and, later, “Shivers”.

In between, Saweetie has burst in, descending on stage as a new rap star, and Imagine Dragons, who have contributed to round out the rock accent of the night together with Maneskin, who have presented their song ‘MAMMAMIA’, setting fire to another European stage tonight.