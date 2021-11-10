11/10/2021 at 00:08 CET

.

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, fifth in the WTA classification, said Tuesday that women’s tennis “is more intriguing” than men’s and that “that’s great” because there is a bigger fan of champions.

“The normal thing is not the men’s circuit, having three so great (Nadal, Djokovic and Federer) at the same time that they accumulate 60 ‘Grand Slam’ tournaments; It is crazy. Women’s tennis is different, there is a lot of variety, it is more intriguing and that’s great, “Muguruza said to a question from . at a press conference in Guadalajara.

Garbiñe celebrated that in the women’s circuit it is normal for women from different countries and styles to win every week and there are surprises like the one starring teenagers Emma Raducanu and Leylah Fernández, unexpected finalists of the US Open.

“Who was going to say that two ‘tennagers’ were going to play the final of the US Open, one of the most important tournaments, but the conditions are like that. The one who plays well in the week wins the trophy and it is as it should be”, added.

Debut expected to be matched

Muguruza is in Guadalajara, where he will face this Wednesday in the WTA Finals to the Czech Karolina Pliskova, fourth in the ranking, in a game with a difficult prognosis between two rivals who are going through a good moment of form.

“I start with a strong opponent, but I want to get on the court. It will be a difficult first round, although in these circumstances playing will not be easy for anyone and there will be no favorite,” he said.

The Spanish recognized that she has had to work hard to adapt to the altitude of Guadalajara (1,566 meters), but pointed out that she is feeling better and better.

In search of the best possible ranking

“My idea is to go as far as possible and finish the year in the best position. It has been a special year with two titles and I am very happy, “she said.

Referring to Spanish women’s tennis, the champion of Roland Garros in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017 praised the good level of her compatriot Paula Badosa, tenth in the world, who qualified for the WTA Finals for the first time, and did not rule out that they are women Spanish women who take over from Rafael Nadal’s exploits.

“Before there were the girls, then the boys. Now the girls returned again. Being here both means that Spanish tennis is in style,” he stressed.

Muguruza praised the Guadalajara authorities for organizing the WTA Finals in two months, after the suspension of the tournament in Shenzhen (China), and recalled that in Mexico she usually plays well and is much loved.

“In Mexico they always welcome me with open arms,” ​​said the champion of the Monterrey Open in 2018 and 2019.