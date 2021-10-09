10/09/2021 at 11:04 PM CEST

Garbiñe Muguruza lost this Saturday to the Australian Ajla tomljanovic and said goodbye to Indian Wells in his first match in the Californian tournament.

Muguruza fell 3-6, 6-1 and 3-6 to number 47 in the WTA ranking in a highly contested one hour and 53 minute match corresponding to the second round.

The Spanish did not have to play the first round since she started as the fifth seed of the competition.

Disappointment at this early elimination was especially painful for Muguruza, as she had arrived in Indian Wells with great confidence. after being proclaimed champion of the Chicago Tournament last week.

Muguruza told the media on Wednesday that he wanted to maintain “the same energy” with which he triumphed in Chicago, but said goodbye to Indian Wells at its premiere.

The Spanish currently occupies the sixth place in the ranking and it remains to be seen if she will be able to position herself as one of the eight best in the world in the 2021 WTA Finals, which will be played in Guadalajara (Mexico) in November.

This elimination of Muguruza joins other surprises that have already occurred in the early days of Indian Wells.

For example, Britain’s Emma Raducanu, who at just 18 years old made history by being crowned champion of the US Open coming from the qualifying phase, lost on Friday to Belarusian Aliaksandra Sasnovich (2-6 and 4-6).