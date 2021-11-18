11/18/2021

The teacher is Garbiñe Muguruza. The Spanish-Venezuelan tennis player has managed to be the best of the eight tennis players of the season who sought the award in Guadalajara (Mexico) by beating the Estonian in the final Anett Kontaveit by 6-3 and 7-5.

Before Billie Jean King, the American tennis player who gives name to the trophy founded by herself 50 years ago, together with Chris Evert Lloyd, the first champion in Boca Raton in 1972 and Martina Navratilova who holds the record for titles with eight crowns, Muguruza , has established herself as champion of the Akron WTA Finals. She is the first Spaniard to do so since 28 years ago Arantxa Sánchez lost the final to Steffi Graf in New York.

Muguruza He took to the court wearing the shirt of the Mexico soccer team that he wore when he beat Kontaveit in the last match of the group stage to qualify for the semifinals, but underneath he was wearing the overalls that he has worn all over the world. tournament and that has allowed him to reach the final. In the first game he has already had to have had two ‘break points’ pressing the serve of Kontaveit with his rest and a lot of aggressiveness. Always looking for the winning point. The Estonian tennis player has saved the first harassment but in her second serve the Estonian has yielded the ‘break’ (2-1).

The advantage has not been able to realize it Muguruza on the next serve despite having a 40-15. Three errors followed by the anxiety of closing the game have made her lose her serve. Kontaveit has won the next blank, but Muguruza has not stopped stepping on the accelerator and has once again broken the service of the Estonian tennis player who could not find her precision with the first service, her great weapon.

Anxiety and tears

Kontaveit She has increased the intensity of her blows to recover the situation but that risk has ended up costing her a new ‘break’ and the first set that Muguruza has scored with a balloon that not even she had seen entered and fell on the line. A blow to the Estonian who sat in her chair with tears in her eyes. The pressure of playing his first big final was taking its toll.

Could not find Kontaveit the tranquility shown throughout the tournament to impose his blows. The tennis that had led her to conquer four tournaments in a row to earn the last ticket to Guadalajara with 32 consecutive victories. She did not remove her nerves but in the second set her anxiety changed sides when Muguruza let out a ‘break point’ that would have placed her with a 4-2 advantage. Kontaviet saved the situation and that prompted her to make the first ‘break’ in her favor, after 1 hour and 24 minutes of the game, to place herself with 5-3 and service in her power to equalize the set.

But again those nerves betrayed her and Muguruza no longer missed her great chance to win the last three games in a row and the title of teacher when Kontaveit fired her last right at the net.