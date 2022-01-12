01/12/2022

The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza (2) opened the year with victory after beat Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-1 and 7-6 (4) in the first round of the Sydney International. “I am very excited to start the season in Sydney. The first victory of the year always feels incredible & rdquor ;, explained after the conclusion of a match that was almost an hour and a half long.

The Caracas-born tennis player decided to extend her training in Marbella and for this reason she missed last week’s tournament in Adelaide. Muguruza did not accuse the lack of rhythm after taking her best tennis in the most demanding moments when saving six of the seven break balls that she conceded against the Russian. Her next rival will be the Russian Daria Kasatkina, which was imposed on the fast track against the Belgian Elise mertens (6-3 and 6-4).

“I have continued with the inertia that I brought”

Garbiñe Muguruza explained at a press conference after his victory that during the preseason he tried to continue with the good inertia that he carried from the previous season. “I have worked especially in being aggressive and in my service but I have not changed anything, I have simply continued with the same plan that I already had & rdquor ;, revealed a Muguruza who will face the Russian Daria Kasatkina in the next round. “We have played many times and all of them have been very physical. She is a player who is comfortable on the baseline and likes to rally & rdquor ;, she commented on her next opponent.

Muguruza, who will start as third seed at the Australian Open, was satisfied with her fighting ability in a second set in which she was behind on the scoreboard until the final tiebreaker. “In the second set things have been complicated compared to the first set but I am happy that I have remained quite strong & rdquor ;, he concluded.