The Spanish Garbiñe Muguruza, fifth in the world ranking, will debut on Wednesday at the WTA finals against Czech Karolina Pliskova, fourth in the ranking in an expected duel at the start of the championship.

“I will play in a tough group, of good service players, excellent shots and aggressive playing style and I am excited to play in Mexico, where I am always welcome, “said the Spaniard, who will also have Czech Barbora Krejcikova, third racket in the world, and Estonian Annet Kontaveit, eighth. .

Winner of Roland Garros in 2016 and Wimbledon in 2017, Muguruza, former world number one, has had a rebound and has recovered positions in the ranking; She comes to the tournament at a good time in a sporting way and is considered one of the figures to follow.

The duel against Pliskova will be the best of the group stage, as they are two of the five most important players of the moment.

“With Garbiñe I have played a lot, I have a good record, but we haven’t played recently and she’s in for a great season“said Pliskova, an eight-time winner with two losses to the Spanish.

In the other duel of the key, the czech Barbora Krejcikova, third tennis player in the world, will go against the Estonian Anett Kontaveit, eighth.

The competition draw, endowed with a prize pool of five million dollars, determined that the Spanish Paula Badosa, tenth in the ranking, will play in the group called Chichen Itza against Belarusian Aryna Sabalenka, The greek Maria Sakkari and the polish Iga Swiatek.

“It’s a tough group, but that was expected because here all the rivals are strong; I want to play game by game and enjoy it, “said Badosa.

The final WTA was scheduled for the Chinese city of Shenzhen, but had to change venues due to COVID 19.

The contest celebrates the half century of the competition, started in 1971 in Houston, whose top winner is the Czech-born Martina Navratilova, with eight scepters.