University of Nevada Las Vegas senior Nico Ali Walsh wants to follow in the footsteps of his grandfather, Muhammad Ali, and dreams of fighting since he was very young, so will make his long-awaited professional boxing debut this Saturday at the mythical Madison Square Garden New Yorker before Reyes Sanchez.

Nico Ali Walsh celebrates after defeating Jordan Weeks during a middleweight boxing match last August. (AP)

“This boxing journey is very important to me. Definitely to build my own legacy, but a lot to carry on my grandfather’s legacy“Ali Walsh said.

The 21-year-old began his professional career this year and will make his boxing debut in no more and no less than in the place where his grandfather knew how to have memorable fights that are still remembered to this day, ranging from ‘Fight of the Century’ to the day he was a guest referee at the first Wrestlemania wrestling event.

“This place has sentimental value. If I weren’t related to my grandfather, being here would be super special too, just because of the story. But because of the fact that he fought here and I haven’t really gone to places like that where he has been, it’s something more special, and I think my family will think the same when he comes here, ” Ali explained.

“The fact that he can walk the same grounds as him, Joe Frazier, and so many others is amazing. I know he loved New York because he had a lot of fights here. I think boxers in general, no matter where they are from, they know that if you’re fighting at madison square garden then you’ve made it“he added.

Likewise, he referred to his grandfather as a great fighter at the time, not only because of his sporting level, but also as a person. “I think he’s the best fighter of all time, I think everyone knows it, but it is debatable for being one of the greatest humans, because he was a great person“, he expressed.

” It is the legacy that I am looking to leave behind. At the end of the day, the most important thing for me it is impacting lives in a positive way, exactly how he did. If I could do that, anyway, I would be happy, “added the young man.

YOUR FIRST TIME IN NEW YORK

Ali Walsh grew up in Las Vegas and had never had the opportunity to travel to New York until now. So much so, that this Wednesday in his visit to the stadium where he will fight, he looked like a tourist more while touring all the facilities.

” I never imagined this would happen. It’s amazing, really special. As I said, it is not only special because I am a boxer and because this is my career, but for sentimental reasons. This is where my family was. Even my aunt fought here. So I just continue with the story. It’s a really special moment” Ali confessed.

Nico Ali Walsh poses next to a display of Ali’s Fight of the Century vs. Joe Frazier. (AP Photo / Mary Altaffer)

It is worth clarifying that, although the smallest stage of Madison Square was already the protagonist of three recent boxing functions, the show that will have the young Ali as a participant, It will be the first major event in the main stadium enclosure since the Covid 19 pandemic arrived and prevented it from taking place. “It’s great to just have the fans back in this building for all events,” said Joel Fisher, executive vice president of events and operations.

As he walked the halls of the headquarters, wearing a striking T-shirt that read ‘The Fight of the Century’, Ali revealed that he still had a hard time seeing the famous photo of Frazier’s big shot that knocked down his grandfather, but acknowledged that something good came out of it. unexpected defeat of his nono: the role of Thrilla in Manila.

“If he hadn’t lost that fight, if he had won it, we wouldn’t have had the ‘Thrilla in Manila’ show. We wouldn’t have even had the second fight with Frazier. So it all happened for a reason. These were some of the biggest fights in boxing, one of the best trilogies in boxing”

Nico Ali Walsh looking at the photo of Frazier’s blow to his grandfather. (AP Photo / Mary Altaffer)

THE CONFESSIONS ABOUT HIS GRANDFATHER

The admiration for his grandfather is something that he shows quite often. Ali Walsh until Muhammad’s death in 2016, He used to upload several videos to his social networks showing how his grandfather taught him different movements and how to dance, which was what made him stand out not only in his time as a boxer but long after he retired as well.

“I remember him saying that he would not miss boxing, but boxing would miss him. And I really think that makes sense now that he’s gone. His shadow continues to be cast over the sport of boxing, so it’s not just that I’m being compared to him as his grandson. Everyone is compared to him, because he is boxing and made a very big impact on this sport” he said.

However, Walsh Ali confessed that when he was a child he was not aware of the impact that his grandfather generated in the world of boxing and only now, that he is taking his first steps in the sport, he began to feel it firsthand when he heard the fans chanting “Ali” and even seeing people crying and remembering their grandfather.

“Certain people have told me that they saw my first or my second fight with their parents, who used to watch my grandfather’s fights with their parents. And they get excited, because this causes a nostalgia. In a way, this brings my grandfather back and history repeats itself. It’s like my grandfather is here and he fights here”, he stressed.

