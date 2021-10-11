Diversity and alternatives in the Estrella Damm Ladies Open presented by Catalunya, tournament of Ladies European Tour held in the Club de Terramar de Sitges whose first day culminated with a flag dance at the top of the classification. Twelve golfers from twelve different countries occupy this privileged area, another example of the quality and variety of players present on the international roster of this event. In front, the Swazi Nobuhle Dlamini and the Scottish Kelsey Macdonald with 68 strokes, while the first Spanish is Navarre Maria Hernandez, two blows to the head.

The tightness of the classification and the moderation in the results speaks very well of the character of this new version of the Terramar Golf Club, headquarters renovated with a new lake that influences the first section of the course and significantly lengthened compared to 2019. Even so, a good number of golfers from the Ladies European Tour managed to beat the pair in the first round, and even some, such as the co-leader Nobuhle Dlamini, they proved to have soon got the hang of the new holes in the course. With three consecutive birdies on holes 2, 3 and 4, all of them recently renewed, he made a brilliant start that led him to sign the best lap of the morning, already matched in the evening shift by Kelsey Macdonald. Argentina completes the international podium Maggie simmermacher, eleventh in the Race to Costa del Sol, and the Belgian Manon de Roey.

“I love this golf course. It has beautiful holes and I can see it. The new holes, from one to six, are very good and have a great design ”, recapitulated the player of Eswatini.

With respect to the Spanish, Maria Hernandez, the best of ours in the Race to Costa del Sol 2021, beat the Sitges route in an orderly lap that ended with 70 strokes, just two of the leaders, in fifth position.

“The truth is that I have played very regularly all day except at hole 18, which had to make it a bit interesting. The truth is that it is a course that is very good with the six new holes, and that the last holes end next to the sea make it even more interesting. It is very nice to play at home ”, explained the Navarrese. “I have taken all the greens except the one on the 18th hole, I have had birdie options, some have entered, others have not and I have put a great putt on the 18th hole to leave with a good taste in my mouth, but I have not really gotten into trouble What is the most important”.

Spanish beginners at the LET

Up to six Spanish players have today made their debut in the first division of European women’s golf. Marta Pérez from Valencia, María Herráez from Madrid, Elena Hualde from Navarra, Marta Muñoz from Avila and Paz Marfá and Nagore Martínez from Catalonia have played their first round at Golf Terramar on the Ladies European Tour, with a mixture of bittersweet sensations. In any case, a formative and undoubtedly enriching experience for all of them.

Behind, the malagueña Ana Peláez it also finished below par and Patricia sanz and Laura Gomez signed tables with the field in this first round of the Estrella Damm Ladies Open presented by Catalunya.

