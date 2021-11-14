Darío Pérez

@ Ringsider2020

The Honda Center in Anaheim (United States) hosted an entertaining evening organized by Golden Boy Promotions, seeking and getting Jaime Munguía to take another step towards the middleweight world championship.

Jaime Munguía (38-0, 30 KO) continues to appear as the WBO world middleweight contender, a title that Demetrius Andrade will put on the line in a few days. But he chose to take a previous step, facing Gabriel Rosado (26-14-1, 15 KO). The lawsuit began with more study than action, to the surprise of many and the despair of others, since we were past six in the morning in Spain. From the third, rather the fourth round, both fighters put one more march and began to exchange leather in shorter periods of time, something that was accentuated in a contest that went from less to more. Always dominating Munguía in most rounds, the fight went on showing Rosado with the fame that preceded him, as a very tough fitter who could knock you out with one hand, as happened months ago with Bektemir Melikuziev. Munguía showed a certain defensive evolution, which the public demands the most, and prevailed without going through great difficulties with favorable scores of 119-109, 117-111 and 118-110. It was a fight of great endurance on Rosado’s part, but with dangerous offensive actions by Rosado that could have also knocked Munguía down.

The semi-background fight faced the welterweight Alexis Rocha (18-1, 12 KO) and Jeovanis barraza (23-2, 15 KO). Rocha, a priori favorite, met the predictions from the beginning, doing a good job on the Colombian’s anatomy from the beginning to the end of the hostilities. Accurate, powerful and with good frequency, Rocha knew how to break the attacks of his rival and hit his own in a convincing way. The passage of the rounds simply accentuated the difference between one and the other, and the match came to seem like an execution at times, with the exaggerated permissiveness of the referee until the actions stopped in the ninth round.

In the middleweight, D’Mitrius Ballard (21-0-1, 13 KO) against Paul Valenzuela (26-10, 17 KO). After a start of scoring, a header from the Mexican to Ballard hurt the American and slowed down his actions, cautious due to his two years of inactivity. The fight was slow, at times tedious, with a Ballard who seemed unwilling and a Valenzuela who seemed unable. The fight slowed down, as we said with head butts and low blows in between, until reaching the scores; these were an excessive triple 98-92 for Ballard, who will have to improve a lot if he wants to reach the top of the sport.

William «Camarón» Zepeda (24-0, 22 KO) was much superior and won before the limit to John moralde (24-5, 13 KO), showing that he is up for greater challenges than the Filipino and could seek world qualifiers in 2022. The Mexican southpaw shows good defense, a huge punch and determination to enter the fights for the lightweight money.