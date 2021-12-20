12/20/2021 at 08:00 CET

Athletic Club came from chaining eight games without winning (5 points added out of 24 possible). And curiously, before one of the sweetest teams in the competition, they ended up with their jinx. Thanks, above all, to a Stratospheric Iñaki Williams, author of a doublet, and at Decisive goal by De Marcos in the 88th minute.

Iñaki Williams added two more goals against his favorite rival in the League. Athletic forward He has scored six goals for Betis, although today’s two are his first goals in San Mamés in the competition against the Heliopolitans.

Another of those who has Betis as a favorite rival is Iker Muniain. The captain of the lions He has participated in up to six goals against Betis, the same as against the Royal Society. Muniain adds 5 goals and an assist, which made Williams to tie the game.

Record of assists for Muniain

The assistance against Betis means for Iker Muniain add his personal record in one season. The Bilbao captain has collected five assists so far this season, his best record during the thirteen seasons he has played in LaLiga.

5- Real Betis is, along with Real Sociedad, the rival of @LaLiga against whom the most goals have participated @ IkerMuniain10 (6 goals, 5 + 1). The Navarrese has established his record for assists in a single campaign, the 13 he has in the competition (5). Protagonist @ AthleticClub 🦔 pic.twitter.com/P2dGKg7W0x – OptaJose (@OptaJose) December 19, 2021

With this victory the team of Marcelino Garcia Toral it consolidates in the middle part of the classification, and returns to win after eight days without doing it. Those from Bilbao will receive a visit from Real Madrid next Wednesday to close the year.