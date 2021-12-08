12/07/2021 at 20:27 CET

Jose Antonio Muñoz

Spain is a kettle in which a multitude of cultures, traditions and ways of speaking are stirred. An example of this is Bable (Asturian dialect), which in recent days has received a definite boost to be recognized as a co-official language of the Principality. A statement that is far from being reached by the regional dialect, since the Statute of Autonomy does not yet recognize this intangible heritage of all Murcians and, now that it was about to appear in two articles, at least “timidly”, the process has been paralyzed.

“Loving the Murcian does not mean going against Castilian, but it does mean wanting what is typical of Murcian lands so that the population can achieve self-identification with the history of Murcia, which is not only Castilian, but also Aragonese, Valencian-Catalan and Mozarabic.” This is the thesis collected by the professor of the University of the Balearic Islands Ángel Custodio Navarro in the essay Need for urgent protection, by legislative means, of the linguistic heritage of the Murcia region and the entire Segura Basin.

Already in 1978, Fraga Iribarne included in the constitutional debate the need to protect the Murcian dialect in the Magna Carta. However, the race for the protection of Murcian speech began in 2001 when the association L’Ajuntaera pa la Plática, Esturrie y’el Escarculle de la Llengua Murciana presented for the first time before the Regional Assembly a petition to include in the Regional Statute the protection of the Murcian language, declare this Asset of Cultural Interest and take all the necessary measures for its protection, promotion and dissemination.

Despite the initial refusal, Manuel Zapata Nicolás, president of L’Ajuntaera, again appeared before the Special Study and Assessment Commission for a possible reform of the Statute of Autonomy of the Regional Assembly of Murcia. On this occasion, he requested that article 8.1 of the new statute recognize Murcia as a “set of speech and linguistic modalities of the Region, in all its richness and variety.” In addition, the protection of the Valencian was proposed, typical of municipalities such as Abanilla, Jumilla and Yecla.

Some claims that have been timidly included in articles 28 and 29 of the reform of the regional statute, which is currently being processed in the Congress of Deputies, although the Regional Assembly, with the votes of Vox, PP and expelled from Citizens and Vox , has paralyzed the process by requesting the text so that amendments presented by the different parties of the lower house are not approved.

The panocho is only a part of this wealth

Despite what the vast majority of Murcians think, panocho and Murcia are not the same. While Murcian encompasses all the languages ​​of the Segura Basin, which is geographically limited by the Almanzora, Júcar and Vinalopó rivers, panocho is the dialect or variant of Murcian originating in the regions of Vega Media, Huerta de Murcia and the Vega Baja. However, the fact that most of Murcian literature has been based, throughout history, on panocha literature has led them to erroneously tend to identify one with the other.

The articles that the Statute of Autonomy will finally collect, if it finally passes the procedures in Congress and the Senate, invite you to take care of the linguistic particularities of the Region, in addition to promoting and strengthening the social, historical, linguistic and cultural features of the Region of Murcia in all its variety and extension.

A recognition, according to Navarro Sánchez, “too poor”. “It is a minuscule protection, without mentioning the linguistic background itself of what it is intended to protect and describe; nor can it be that the reformed Statute forget that Valencian-Catalan is also spoken in the Region of Murcia, because it is required by the Council of Europe, he warns.

For this Murcian speaker, it is contradictory that Andalusia and the Valencian Community have gone ahead of the Murcia Region in protecting the different linguistic modalities existing in the community. “The Andalusian Statute has always protected the Murcian speech of Almería, parts of Granada and Jaén. On the other hand, the Generalitat recognized in 2016 the Valencian-Catalan of the Sierra del Carche. Meanwhile, the Autonomous Community still does not recognize the existence of either of these two languages ​​”, laments Custodio Navarro.

In the text pending approval in the lower house, they invite to strengthen the social and linguistic features

The researcher aims to create an explicit article, in the general part or preliminary title of the Statute, for all Murcian linguistic heritage as the most necessary measure. In this way, Navarro Custodio points out, “a protection similar to that of Andalusia would be achieved. And also explicitly refer to the Valencian-Catalan Carche, as required by the Council of Europe, in compliance with the European Charter for Regional Minority Languages”.

“There is a prevailing need to recognize and dignify all this linguistic heritage as regards the strict territory of the Region of Murcia, which deserves a particular attention by art of the citizenship and the different institutions, since the attention towards the autochthonous of the Murcian dialect is conspicuous by its absence. A linguistic variety, which is still reviled, considering it irregular, old and vulgar “, concludes Custodio Navarro.

