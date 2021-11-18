This Thursday, the New York district attorney will defend before the New York Supreme Court the nullity of murder convictions pronounced in 1966 against two people accused of murdering the civil rights activist Malcolm X in 1965 when considering that they were “erroneous”.

Therefore, the two accused men will be released more than half a century after their conviction.

Muhammad Abdul Aziz and Khalil Islam, known at that time as Norman 3X Butler and Thomas 15X Johnson, spent months in jail accused of having participated in the death of Malcolm X, who lost his life on February 21, 1965, when three men shot the African American leader at the time when he was going to give a speech in an auditorium in Manhattan, according to the agency ..

In addition to Abdul Aziz and Islam, he was also charged and sentenced to life imprisonment. Mujahid Abdul Halim (also known as Talmadge Hayer or Thomas Hagan), who during the trial acknowledged having participated in the murder, although He insisted that the other two defendants had nothing to do with each other.

“These men did not have the right to justice they deserved,” Prosecutor Cyrus Vance told The New York Times.

Islam passed away in 2009, while the other two passed decades in jail for a crime they didn’t commit.

Norman 3X Butler in 1965 PHOTO: AP

Saved by Netflix?

The Manhattan Prosecutor’s Office that will go to court accompanied by lawyers and representatives of the Innocence Project, already reported in February 2020 that he was reviewing the Malcolm X case and that he had met with representatives of the Innocence Project after a Netflix documentary series will raise questions about two of the men convicted in the case.

Last February, the activist’s family disclosed that they had received a posthumous confession from a police officer implicating the New York Police (NYPD) and the FBI in his murder.

Three daughters of Malcolm X, Qubiliah, Ilyasah and Gamilah Shabazz, requested that the authorities reopen the case of the civil rights leader in light of a “new evidence” presented by the relative of a deceased undercover police officer named Raymond Wood.

The late officer confessed in a letter before he died that Police and FBI conspired to “undermine” the civil rights movement, and that their mission was to infiltrate it to encourage its leaders and members to commit crimes.

Wood said that was responsible for the arrest of two members of Malcolm X’s security team days before the public speech at the Audubon Ballroom, in the Washington Heights neighborhood (Manhattan), where he was shot to death.

