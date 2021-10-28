When the global pandemic paralyzed the world in 2020, streaming platforms became the salvation of the public who naively thought that it would all be over in a few months. Netflix then released Tiger King – 90%, a documentary directed by Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaiklin that became a disproportionate success, generating jokes, memes and other projects derived from the same event. The series shows how the society for the protection of wild animals develops. Specifically, it follows the conflict between Joe Exotic, a flamboyant owner of the Greater Wynnewood Exotic Animal Park Zoo, and Carole Baskin, a sanctuary owner who accuses the other owner of animal abuse.

Beyond the interest in the trafficking of exotic animals, Tiger king became a success due to the personality and hatred between those involved. The various accusations and awkward moments that escalated into violence were the key to popularizing the series. No one can forget when Joe Exotic said Baskin had murdered her second husband and served him as food for the tigers, or when the eccentric character was shown to have hired an assassin to kill the woman he so hated and called a hypocrite.

Although Joe Exotic is serving a sentence in jail, the bars did not prevent fame from reaching him, as well as Carole baskin. From their respective places, each one has done everything possible to maintain interest in Tiger king; for instance, Joe Exotic created his own cryptocurrency and founded a new line of marijuana. While Carole baskin appeared in Dancing with the StarsAlthough she was considered one of the worst contestants and it wasn’t long before she was eliminated. The conflict between the two did not end with the sentence of Joe Exotic, and other documentaries have been given the task of finding new aspects of this relationship.

Tiger king it was intended as a single season, but Netflix couldn’t let the opportunity to exploit the story a little more get out of hand. As with Making a Murderer – 97%, the streaming platform decided that more material for new episodes can be found and confirmed a second season in September. To the fans’ surprise, it won’t be long before we see more episodes, as the premiere will be on November 17.

Joe Exotic received very well Tiger king, although he could not see her because he was in prison, but Carole baskin She commented at the time that the producers misled her during interviews and manipulated her comments to make everything look much more scandalous on screen. Despite that, in this second season we will see more of her, and it is that attention is attention, even if it does not come in a positive way. Netflix has already released the first trailer of the second season and although they will keep Joe and Carole as the axis, it is clear that they seek to highlight other equally exotic and strange characters.

The official synopsis (via SlashFilm) reveals:

With Joe Exotic behind bars and Carole Baskin on the verge of taking over their disreputable zoo, the Emmy-nominated saga continues its twisted course with Tiger King 2 as new revelations emerge about motivations, past stories and secrets. of America’s most notorious big cat owners. Old enemies and friend-foes, including Jeff Lowe, Tim Stark, Allen Glover, and James Garretson, return for another season of murder, mayhem, and insanity. Did you think you knew the whole story? Just wait.

Check out the trailer here:

This curious saga not only took over the documentary world, because everyone wanted a bit of this fame. At some point, Amazon thought about developing an adaptation starring Nicolas Cage, and although many were excited by the idea, in the end nothing was achieved. However, Peacock did not want to be left behind and they are filming their own version of events with Kate McKinnon as Carole baskin and John Cameron Mitchell as Joe Exotic. This series is expected to premiere next year, but there is no confirmed release date yet.

