Murodjon Akhmadaliev was hoping to make a statement as the junior featherweight division continues to take shape.

The defending WBA / IBF champion settled for a landslide victory, easily beating late replacement Jose Velasquez in twelve rounds. Judge Glenn Feldman (119-109), John Madfis (119-109) and Eddie Scuncio (119-109) ruled in favor of Akhmadaliev in their DAZN televised title fight Friday night from SNHU Arena in Manchester, New Hampshire.

Akhmadaliev spent the entirety of his training camp preparing for mandatory challenger Ronny Rios, who was a late scratch after testing positive for Covid. The Uzbek southpaw was unwilling to let all that work go to waste, flying out of the gate and unloading on an early overtaken Velasquez. The left right hands landed with terrifying regularity, and Velasquez couldn’t help but absorb.

The action remained one-way, although Velasquez picked up the pace no matter how fruitless his effort was. Akhmadaliev boxed more from the outside in the second round before gradually closing in. Velasquez wildly missed with left hooks, some of which Akhmadaliev slipped while other times he counterattacked with heartbreaking body shots.

Time was called in the fourth round to allow Velasquez to replace his displaced mouthpiece. The Chilean contender was scarred at that point, with rapidly developing swelling under his right eye and little hope of turning the fight in his favor.

Akhmadaliev worked his jab and his straight left hand in a slow-paced round of five. Velasquez followed the unified champion around the ring, perfectly in place to be scored with combo punches in the final 0:30 of the round.

Referee Luis Pabón sanctioned Akhmadaliev in the sixth round, warning him for pulling down on the back of Velasquez’s head. Akhmadaliev agreed, jabbing his jab and shooting combinations to the body. Velasquez smothered Akhmadaliev in an effort to interrupt his offensive flow, though without attempting – let alone landing – anything of importance.

The same was communicated between rounds to Velasquez, who came out inspired at the start of the seventh round. The long-distance underdog landed an early forehand, sparking a surge in his team and among the fans present who managed to stay in the action in a fight that otherwise failed to keep the crowd’s interest. Velasquez went on to enjoy his most dominant round, if not only, of the fight.

Akhmadaliev got back to basics in the eighth round, fighting behind the jab and sticking with his left. Velasquez stood in the center of the ring, literally slapping his chest and waist to challenge Akhmadaliev to stand up and exchange. The undefeated champion granted his wish, responding with a wicked body shot only to generate a second warning for shoving Velasquez’s head down.

Velasquez took the lead in the ninth round, even if most of his punches were blocked by Akhmadaliev. Velasquez’s right hand grabbed the arms of Akhmadaliev, who fired one-on-two at point-blank range before readjusting the desired distance between the two. Akhmadaliev closed the round with two violent lefts straight to the body, resting a left hand on Velasquez’s chin.

Pabón issued two more warnings to Akhmadaliev in the 10th round, once each for pushing Velasquez to the mat and then using his shoulder to create distance between the two. Akhmadaliev’s corner entered the discussion to convey that the next offense would result in a point deduction.

With the fight out of reach, Velasquez swung wildly in hopes of landing a fight-ending shot in the twelfth and final round. Akhmadaliev didn’t allow that moment to happen, playing defense when necessary and then shooting with his left hand behind a double jab. Velasquez couldn’t keep up, constantly tying on the inside. Akhmadaliev closed the round with several power shots up.

Not even the sound of the final bell could discourage Velasquez, who closed the night with push-ups and a backflip before accepting his fate. The loss sends their record to 29-7-2 (19KOs), ending a 21-game winning streak.

Akhmadaliev advances to 10-0 (7KOs) with the victory, making his second unified title defense since his thrilling 12-round win over Danny Roman last January. The hope for the undefeated champion is the winner of next Saturday’s WBC / WBO unification fight between Brandon Figueroa, Akhmadaliev’s partner with coach Joel Diaz, and Stephen Fulton.