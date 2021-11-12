11/11/2021 at 21:24 CET

.

The British Andy Murray could not complete the comeback against the American Tommy Paul (6-2, 3-6 and 6-3) and was eliminated in the quarterfinals of the Stockholm tournament just as it happened in the Metz tournament, his best records in 2021.

The Scotsman, once world number one and who on Wednesday won a remarkable victory against Italian Jannik Sinner, once again stayed at the gates of the semifinals and prolong his aspirations to a triumph that He has not succeeded since in 2019 he conquered the Antwerp tournament, the last one that appears so far on his service record.

Murray starred in a creditable reaction after giving up the first set against Paul, with which he had never played before. He won the second set and brought the outcome to the final sleeve. His strength waned and he was only able to keep up until the seventh game. In the eighth the American snatched the service and closed the game after two hours and seventeen minutes.

Tommy Paul, 52 of the world, aspires in Stockholm to the first title of his career. In the second semifinals that he reaches this season after those of Parma, where he was surpassed by the American Sebastian Korda, he will play with his compatriot Frances Tiafoe, eighth seed, who came back with solvency and authority to the British Daniel Evans (1-6, 6- 1 and 6-1).

On the other side of the table, Canada’s second-seeded Felix Auger Aliassime was on the verge of a new final after beating Dutchman Botic Van de Zandschulp 6-4, 6-3. Toni Nadal’s ward He will play in the semifinals against the winner of the duel between Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech and fellow Canadian Denis Shapovalov.