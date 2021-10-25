10/26/2021 at 12:53 AM CEST

Sport.es

Garbiñe Muguruza and Paula Badosa will not contest the Finals of the Billie Jean King Cup, former Federation Cup, with the Spanish team that has included as replacements Rebeka Masarova and Aliona Bolsava, as announced by the Royal Spanish Tennis Federation.

The proximity in the calendar of the finals of this competition, which will be played from November 1 to 6 in Prague, with the WTA Finals, from November 10 to 17 in Guadalajara (Mexico), has led to the casualties of Muguruza and Badosa, included in the poster of the tournament that includes the eight best tennis players in the world.

The captain of the Spanish team Anabel Medina has decided that Masarova and Bolsava take the place of Muguruza and Badosa With Sara Sorribes, Nuria Párrizas and Carla Suárez that will leave this Tuesday for Prague.

“Have been months of high pressure and travel, having not been home since July when I went out to play the Olympics, with a lot of physical and mental demand, and unfortunately I have to stop, recover my ankle since I have been dragging discomfort for weeks, and recover mentally, “he argued Garbiñe Muguruza.

“I’m very sorry but I am not fit to play the BJK CupIt is always special to play as a team and represent my country, but my body and mind do not give me to make that trip. I hope to recover to travel to the WTA Finals in Guadalajara (Mexico) “, he added Garbiñe.

Paula Badosa Nor will he be part of the Spanish team that will play the final phase of the Billie Jean King. The current number two of Spanish tennis has had to get out of the call after confirming her individual classification for Guadalajara.

“I am not going to play the Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers for the month of November & rdquor ;, he said. Badosa this Monday. “It makes me very sorry. I have tried by all means to try to contest this competition. After qualifying for the WTA Finals, due to a calendar incompatibility, I will not be able to play the matches in Prague. I am very sorry for this decision & rdquor ;, acknowledged the player, hours after her access to the event that will put the finishing touch to the season was known.