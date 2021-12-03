While Marvel has done very well on the big screen, the company at the level also has impressive accomplishments in the comics arena. This November 24, X-Men # 5 was published online, a comic that gives mutant superheroes a modern twist, transforming them into heroes of global impact in their stories. The recent issue of the comic is exciting Mexican fans because one of its locations is the Soumaya museum in Mexico City. In the following paragraphs we discuss all the details.

Written by Gerry duggan and illustrated by Ze Carlos, Javier Pina, the new publication of the X-Men in Marvel is one that brings us to several mutants that we already know but gives them a fresh twist capable of catching the attention of all young readers. The synopsis for # 5 mention: “The X-Men’s new nemesis finally makes himself known to them, making his creations come true. Mutants may have conquered death, but their enemies are also alive … “

The X-Men travel to Mexico City to confront the Reavers, criminal villains in the form of cyborgs who will fight them in front of the Soumaya museum, a complex that in recent years has stood out as one of the most representative cultural centers of the city. capital. In the midst of fire and disaster, our favorite superheroes join forces to defeat an enemy sent to the country to destabilize the presidential elections.

The #XMen fights the #Reavers in the vicinity of @ElMuseoSoumaya. (We assure you that our entire collection is in good custody). Come this @nochedemuseos and take an epic photo before something happens … pic.twitter.com/egTaTzO1x6 – Soumaya Museum (@ElMuseoSoumaya) November 25, 2021

With its 16,000 hexagonal aluminum plates, the Soumaya museum fiercely stands out in the new X-Men comic and becomes the battleground for these memorable characters. Although it is a recent cartoon, there is no doubt that we would love to see such action captured on the big screen, perhaps in the future we will see something similar. The # 5 of the X-Men can be purchased on the official Marvel website for a cost of US $ 3.99. Are you ready to see the superheroes in battle as they travel through Mexican lands?

The entry of the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is something that everyone has been waiting for, however, Kevin Feige is taking his time to get it right. In the past, the executive producer has talked about the appearance of these characters in the franchise, something that he is planning meticulously and consciously. At the moment stage 4 of the MCU is active, introducing new characters or extending the history of several acquaintances; but the X-Men are nowhere to be seen. It will be a while until we hear from them.

The entry of the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe is something that everyone has been waiting for, however, Kevin Feige is taking his time to get it right. In the past, the executive producer has talked about the appearance of these characters in the franchise, something that he is planning meticulously and consciously. At the moment stage 4 of the MCU is active, introducing new characters or extending the history of several acquaintances; but the X-Men are nowhere to be seen. It will be a while until we hear from them.

