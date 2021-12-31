Musk has always had a close relationship with the crypto market. We must not forget that at the beginning of this year Tesla, his company, invested a large amount of money in Bitcoin. At that time, the payment with bitcoin for the purchase of the company’s cars was also about to be approved, but shortly after Musk took a few steps back and decided to change his mind.

Now, after some time of silence, Musk has returned and with much more force. According to recent reports, the richest man in the world and the head of Tesla, a fairly successful company, has posted a photo of his dog on Twitter. This may seem quite normal, the issue is the breed of the dog, and the text that has accompanied the photo.

The text in the photo was Floki Santa, which is a cryptocurrency. After Musk made this tweet, the price of the cryptocurrency shot up 3000%, this according to the data exposed by CoinMarketCap. In addition, after that increase, another 500% was registered only in the last 24 hours.

Musk does it again

Although this happened a few days ago, specifically on December 25, the cryptocurrency has continued to rise considerably. Since Musk published the photo of his dog wearing a Santa costume, many investors of different levels decided to put money in the novelty cryptocurrency.

All of this has caused quite a stir. It should be noted that Musk is not directly related to the cryptocurrency. Well, after the tweet was made, the creator posted on the account that he was very honored and that he was being recognized by the billionaire. This has undoubtedly been a great step for the cryptocurrency as it has promoted it.

Before Musk made the tweet, the price of the cryptocurrency was $ 0.0000000129, and then increased to $ 0.000001718 registered until last Monday. The point is that it is not surprising that Musk has decided to promote this cryptocurrency, since he has already done so on different occasions.

In the past we have seen how Musk with a single tweet can make almost any cryptocurrency go up or down. After he announced that he would no longer accept bitcoin payments, the price of the cryptocurrency began to plummet. In the case of the hikes, it has happened on different occasions with Dogecoin, one of the billionaire’s favorite cryptocurrencies that with his support reached new highs.

In addition, it was to be expected that Musk would be interested in Floki Santa, because like Dogecoin, the symbol of this cryptocurrency is quite similar. It is about a dog, the same one that Musk published dressed as Santa and that has caused all this commotion.

Is Musk manipulating the market?

Right now we are in a pretty difficult time. 2021 is a few hours from the end and concerns about the omicron variant are reaching several countries. The uncertainty about this situation has caused the investment of various cryptocurrencies to drop considerably. If we review the value of Bitcoin, it has entered a downtrend dropping roughly 20% from the previous all-time high of $ 69,000.

And the bear market has spread to other cryptocurrencies. Ethereum has registered a drop of more than 10%, Dogecoin has fallen 8.3% and Shiba Inu another 5%. All of this keeps investors quite baffled, but it seems that Musk is not overly interested in this as he continues to do his thing.

Ever since Musk has started posting crypto-related tweets and it has been shown that he can cause a cryptocurrency to rise or fall, it has also started to be said that he is manipulating the market. Every time the billionaire is told about this issue, he does not respond accurately, but it is something that can be seen clearly.

Not everyone has the ability to make an asset change in value just by posting it, but Musk does. This is related in the first instance to the volatility of the market, but also to the influence that the billionaire has.

This is the richest man in the world and he’s obviously a role model. Instinctively his followers will want to do the same as him with the desire to become billionaires too. The point is that you are being influenced and you are not always aware of what you are doing, which is why many regulators have their sights set on the owner of Tesla.

It is clear that Musk will never recognize that he has the ability to manipulate the market, but we can see this with Dogecoin, Bitcoin and now the new Floki Santa case that has exploded and could continue to grow.