Grupo Mutua will be represented on the Board of Directors of El Corte Ingls by its president and CEO, Ignacio Garralda

Marta lvarez, president of El Corte Ingls, and Ignacio Garralda, president of Grupo Mutua.

Draft movement between two of the most recognizable companies in Spanish fabric. The English Court and Mutua Group They have reached an agreement this Thursday for the development of a great strategic alliance that includes the distribution of insurance through the firm of department stores and the entry of the insurer in its capital.

By virtue of the agreement, Grupo Mutua will acquire 50.01% of each of the two companies that carry out the insurance activity of El Corte Ingls, that is, SECI (Life and Accident Insurance) and CESS (Insurance Brokerage), for an amount of 550 million euros. It will thus become the exclusive provider of both life and non-life insurance, as well as investment funds for the distribution group. For its part, CESS will become a linked agency to sell only Mutua’s products under the Seguros El Corte Ingls brand.

Furthermore, Grupo Mutua joins El Corte Ingls’ future project by acquiring an 8% stake in its capital, from treasury shares, for 555 million euros. Mutua Group be represented on the Board of Directors of El Corte Ingls by its president and CEO, Ignacio Garralda.

The agreement provides for the maintenance of the Seguros El Corte Ingls brand, international projection and the creation of innovative and advanced products that adapt to the needs of customers. Both groups also foresee the maintenance of 100% of employment.

The alliance will also make it possible to combine the leadership of El Corte Ingls in distribution with that of Grupo Mutua in general insurance, and provide both companies with a greater capacity for growth in the insurance business, as well as greater customer loyalty and loyalty.

Regarding the asset management activity, Mutual assets to exclusively distribute its portfolio of savings and investment products among El Corte Ingls’ customer base through all the distribution group’s commercial channels and networks.

The boards of directors of El Corte Ingls and Grupo Mutua approved the operation this week, the closing of which is awaiting completion. obtain the relevant administrative authorizations, and have highlighted the success represented by the agreement reached by two large national companies to develop the insurance and asset advisory activity. The entry of Mutua Madrilea into the capital of El Corte Ingls also reinforces the cooperation and bond between the two companies, which share values ​​of excellence in service and customer experience.

The English Court currently has more than 2,000 points of sale with a presence in most of the national territory, in Portugal and in various international locations. Its centers receive more than 700 million face-to-face visits per year and some 500 million visits through its online channels.

For its part, with this agreement, Grupo Mutua extends its distribution channels. Thus, the insurer, which pioneered the launch of the direct channel and entered the banking-insurance channel 10 years ago with CaixaBank with the purchase of 50% of SegurCaixa Adeslas and its takeover, to be present From now on it will also be in the retail channels of El Corte Ingls, which will allow access to a larger customer base.

As advisers of the operation intervene Socit Gnrale and Garrigues, by Mutua, and Goldman Sachs, Ura and KPMG, the latter as co-advisor for insurance, on the part of El Corte Ingls. In addition, it has had the additional intervention of Bank of America and Deloitte.

