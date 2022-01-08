ALEJANDRA OLCESE

Updated on Saturday, 8 January 2022 – 02:08

The Ministry of Social Security has reported 240,000 casualties until December 23

A woman undergoes an antigen test to detect covidPetr David JosekAP

The number of people who in December have been sick leave due to contagion or isolation due to covid -presumably mostly for the variant micron– It amounts to 566,175, more than double the official figure released by the Government until December 23, according to what the Association of Mutual Insurance Companies for Work Accidents (AMAT).

Was the Ministry of Social Security which on Tuesday, January 4, reported that in the first twenty days of December a total of 240,011 casualties by covid-19, without distinguishing between those infected and those isolated by quarantine.

Although the figure was much higher than those that were lowered in November and October (75,861 and 34,111, respectively), it was striking as it was very low, given that the number of positives and the accumulated incidence has not stopped growing in the last few weeks. Every day more than 100,000 new infections are added.

Despite the fact that many of those infected who have the option of telecommute have opted for this is due to the lightness of the symptoms, there are many professions in which presence is inevitablehence the number of casualties was striking.

AMAT has calculated, however, that in the month of December the losses due to covid amounted to 566,175, 632% more than in November and more than double what the Government has registered. The association has called the wave of casualties a “tsunami” and does not expect it to subside in the first weeks of January. According to this newspaper, the mutuals “are still collecting and processing data” from the first days of 2022.

“The mutuals send us the data to AMAT little by little, from the general to the particular, so we do not yet have a report on the January casualties“, they explain.

Although they cannot break down how many of these workers are salaried and how many are self-employed, the Association of Self Employed Workers (ATA, the most representative of the sector) s has an estimate that a total of 300,000 freelancers has had to request a loss so far in the sixth wave, Until January 5.

“The data of 240,000 people on leave is unreal, because it does not take into account the period from December 23 to 31, eight days in which the incidence has multiplied by three, “he points out to this medium. Lorenzo Love, President of ATA.

The vice president of the CEOE questions that with so many infections the number of people with low. “If there have been a million infections it makes little sense that there are only 500,000 casualties, because on top of that there are casualties due to infections and isolation,” he points out.

Processing bottleneck

The explosion has been widespread In all sectors of activity: industry, commerce, hospitality, office and office sector, professionals … agriculture being the sector in which at the moment there have been fewer autonomous affected, according to ATA calculations.

Lorenzo Amor explains that the situation is especially serious for self-employed or micro-enterprises with few workers. “The big problem is that in Spain 3 million companies have less than 5 workers, so that when there is a contagion of a self-employed person and one or two workers, that company has a problem opening those days,” he laments.

The health sector and nursing home staff It is one of the groups most affected by the micron variant and in which the casualties are growing the most, with the tension it represents for the workforce.

The Primary Care staff is also overwhelmed by their own processing of registrations and cancellations. To alleviate this situation, AMAT requests that physicians be able to simultaneously broadcast a bass part and a high part with the date on which that person should be able to rejoin (usually seven days later), to try to alleviate the “bottleneck”. Only those patients who were still infected after a week should contact the health center again.

At the end of December, the mutuals estimated that there were more than 340,000 sick leave processes in force, highs of the pandemic and 40,000 more than in the worst moments of the health crisis in March 2020.

According to the criteria of

The Trust Project Learn more