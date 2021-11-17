It was THE PARTY. So, with capital letters. As of November 16, 2021, there was no duel that motivated more than this Brooklyn Nets-Golden State Warriors. The team of stars that wants to reign against the legendary team that wants to reign again. The last destructive force created in the East against which the West raged for years. One of the best records in the league against the best. And, of course, Kevin Durant versus Stephen Curry. With permission from Nikola Jokic and Paul George, the two best players so far this season, as well as being probably the two best players on the planet today. This match of incomparable height was for the visitors without discussion, proving once again and in case anyone had any doubt that if the ring had to be given today the recipient would be in San Francisco.

Because these Warriors, who at the beginning of the season were seen as possible candidates for the title if certain things were put together, they are already the great candidates for the title. No need to wait to see how Klay Thompson will return. Without him they are proving to have champion level and his return in good condition would only reinforce their candidacy which, today, is more serious than that of any other team. After a difficult season physically, Draymond Green is once again with a sharp fang, being that player capable of contributing something to every inch of the court and in every game situation. Kevon Looney is relevant again, it seems that he has recovered definitively from his injuries. Andrew Wiggins, perhaps thanks to being relieved of some of the individual pressure he had in Minnesota, is emerging as a luxury addition to the starting five. And the work in the offices to reinforce a second unit that had lost strength over the years is paying off.

All these things have meant that in more than one game the Warriors have been able to win without an excellent performance from Stephen Curry. That is surely the best measure of the current level of the team and something that would have been unthinkable last year. But today in Brooklyn it was not necessary. Today in Brooklyn, as is happening with some continuity in recent days and to the concern of the rest of the teams, the base show was playing again. 37 points with 62.3% shooting from the field for Curry, who only needed to play 29 minutes. At the end of the third (76-98) quarter the match was over. In those 12 minutes the Warriors had literally devastated their rival, taking a difference of +17 points from them. What was the fourth fetish of that legendary team, in which the perfect storm so often woke up, is repeating itself. Right now they outnumber their rivals by 124 points, the biggest difference in any quarter for any team in the league.

In that quarter Durant was going to run out of putting a basket in play (0/8), a key statistic for his team. The star undoubtedly signed the worst game of the season and was for the first time below 20 points (19). In front, Curry was going back to 9 triples and already has 37 in his entire career. The next five players (James Harden, Damian Lillard, Klay Thompson, JR Smith and Kobe Bryant) total 34. Little more can be added. Okay, yes. One more thing. Let the Brooklyn crowd sing “MVP, MVP” to him. At Kevin Durant’s house. You don’t see that every day. “He’s playing at the all-star level … Well, MVP … Hall of Fame level,” the forward replied after the game. Now there is nothing more to add.