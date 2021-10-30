The relief pitching of the Braves has been key to the advancement to the World Series of the Atlanta franchise and also for the pair of victories that they have 2-1 over Astros, are we giving them the mvp of this post-season?

What if you had to pick an MVP so far in the World Series? Who would it be?

In our opinion, neither the Braves ‘bats nor the Astros’ bats have exploded and the World Series has become a very interesting strategy game where pitching (as it should be) is being the key.

And even more interesting, it was not even the starters who have shone the most, but that entourage of arms that we usually call the “bullpen” and that now PETA wants us to rename as “arm barn” or something.

Since the playoffs the relief pitching of the Braves had shone, but now in the World Series they are stealing the show by completing the magnificent performance they brought in the postseason, here are some tests for those who do not believe that they are the MVP’s of these Braves:

Leaders in victories

It’s not common to see a bullpen pitcher among the leaders in playoff wins, so guess what: THE BRAVOS have two!

As you read it, two Braves bullpen pitchers are tied for the top 5 among winning leaders this postseason:

Tyler matzek (2)

Will Smith (2) Eovaldi (2) Anderson (2) Stanek (2)

Also, with each of Atlanta’s pitchers adding two wins for a total of 4, if we consider the bull pen as one thing, NO ONE has more wins than the Braves “arm barn” (you’re welcome PETA).

Leaders in saved

This one is simple: Will Smith has 5 saves, his closest competitors have 1. Full stop.

Punch kings

It is not very common to see a reliever among the leaders in strikeouts, simply because of the number of innings they throw and the number of batters they face, imagine then what it means to see Tyler Matzek in the top 5 of leading strikeouts next to starters. legendary like Scherzer or Eovaldi.

Eovaldi (25) Scherzer (23) Fried (23) Morton (23) Matzek (20)

Also keep an eye on the data: of these 5 the only ones who have the opportunity to continue adding K’s are Fried and Matzek, so we will probably see this table move quite a bit.

Effectiveness 0.0

Another one that’s simple: Will Smith has a 0.0 ERA. Nine innings pitched, zero runs received. That is all.

Perhaps when the summaries of these playoffs are made, few moments will be more remembered than Matzek’s performance against the Dodgers.