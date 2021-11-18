11/18/2021 at 20:08 CET

.

The Argentine forward of Osasuna Chimy Ávila has announced his intention to continue in the Navarrese team, a wish that his agent knows and that the Navarrese fans hope will materialize as soon as possible in a long-awaited renewal that extends their bond with the team beyond June 2023, when their current contract expires.

“That is only decided by God & rdquor;, responds when asked what awaits him from now on, once he has been reborn from the ashes and overcome the injuries that cut short his progression in the best moment of his career. After two complicated knee ligament tears and 435 days of recovery, the one from Rosario returned to the pitch on April 3, 2021 against the Getafe to the joy of his faithful fans, who always unconditionally clothe him.

“I think this support is due to the fact that I am a transparent person, my style of play, what I contribute on the field. And I know that I owe people much more than anyone imagines, because the sincere affection that the fans show me is still intact, and that is the most beautiful thing there is & rdquor ;, the footballer thinks in an interview with ., grateful for My heart goes out to all the people who have continued to trust him during this difficult journey, including his coach, board of directors and fellow professionals.

During the time he was in dry dock, Ávila says that the psychological level played a major role: “I got along well, I relied on family members, my wife, my mother, my daughters & mldr; In addition, the affection they showed me from social networks or on the street undoubtedly contributed to my strengthening and forgetting the bad experience & rdquor ;.

“If it has to happen, it will happen. I feel 100% like nothing happened, I train to perform at my best and, as I say, only God knows why and if it will happen again & rdquor ;, he explains calmly, this being a subject that does not take away his sleep or prevent him from facing the games with the maximum energy possible. “If I have to put my foot in, I’ll put it in & rdquor ;, he says decisively.

“I laugh when I hear on occasion that injuries have changed me. On the contrary, what I always say is that they both strengthened my head & rdquor ;, he adds with conviction.

More competition than ever

Once the obstacles have been overcome, the ‘commander’, as one of his daughters calls him, faces the complicated mission of carving out a niche in the rojillo eleven with In view of Budimir and Kike Garcia as adversaries: “It is a healthy competition. I have to focus on the sacrifice to qualify for the position and to achieve the union with my colleagues & rdquor ;.

As for what is the most comfortable position for him, he shows no preferences. He could play in anyone, even as a goalkeeper, a position he knows very well: “All my life I was a goalkeeper in Argentina and I would have no problem repeating, although the truth is that in his day I gave up due to height issues & rdquor ;.

These are his numbers this season: he has had minutes in all the games played by Osasuna to date (13 days), starting 4 times from the start and drilling the opposite goal in front of the Villarreal at home and before him grenade in El Sadar.

Ávila is “happy & rdquor; for the performance offered to date, after scoring at El Sadar 670 days after his last goal in front of his fans: “I am proud and excited to be able to celebrate a goal with my team after so much effort. In those moments one remembers his most precious assets: his family and those who are no longer here & rdquor ;, he adds, remembering his brothers-in-law and his niece.

Loyalty to Osasuna

“I feel good, the games are scoring. I go little by little, without taking great leaps, focusing on the day to day, and hoping that very soon people can recover the Chimy of always & rdquor ;, he adds.

Now “I only think of Osasuna. I owe a lot to this club, I am very happy here, and time will tell. I have no intention of leaving& rdquor ;, comments on a possible contract extension that ends in June 2023.

“I leave my life in every game and in every training session, I must focus fully on the green. I do not interfere with other issues. My agent knows that I am comfortable and that I want to stay, and that is an issue to be discussed between him and the board of directors & rdquor ;, says number 9 of Osasuna, who added that “sometimes events do not happen as one wishes, but as the negotiations rule & rdquor ;.

The Argentine insists on his commitment to Osasuna since always, oblivious to the rumors about what could have been his signing for Barcelona in January of last year 2020: “I never knew anything. He was focused on the game with Levante. I gave my best out of personal pride and because I owed it to the people and to my teammates. I wasn’t interested in what might happen the next day & rdquor ;.

Ávila values ​​the “great family & rdquor; what makes up the red template. “The only flaw is that we are crazy & rdquor ;, he laughs, adding value to“ the hunger for glory and fight & rdquor; that a footballer must show to succeed in Osasuna, characteristics that are liked, and a lot, on the banks of the Sadar River.

“There are times when I don’t even recognize myself on the pitch. I am very transparent, both outside and inside the house. It is true that in matches I transform, because After being apart for so long, I live each shock as if it were the last& rdquor ;, tells about his two faces: a nice player during training sessions, and a devil in crashes.

“I would never hurt a rival, because the central who is on the other side can be my brother. I do not do what I would not like them to do to me or my family & rdquor ;, explains the former Huesca player sincerely, who arrived at the Navarrese entity after paying 2,700,000 euros in the summer of 2019.

A brother in the Albiceleste

The forward of Osasuna shares profession with his little brother, Gaston, current defense of rosary beads Central, provided by Boca Juniors, and that a few days ago he received the call from Scaloni to play with the Argentine national team.

The older brother does not hide his illusion at the rather remote possibility of playing in Osasuna with the little one: “That depends on the club, my brother would be very happy if he could be here with me & mldr; But yes, I have it clear, my dream is to play with Gastón& rdquor ;.

Regarding the possibility of entering Europe next season, the 27-year-old forward affirms forcefully: “I can take a ticket or not, but if the rest of the squad goes up, I will not leave them alone, and If they want to go to war, I’ll be with them too. If necessary, I hang on the turbines & rdquor ;.

“Because of my origins, I have my feet on the ground, and I teach my daughters to value every tablet we buy them, or every candy they eat. The culture of effort is important, it marks the attitude of the human being. With this virtue, we all get ahead. I always look back & rdquor;

“I don’t usually regret anything. What I did wrong helped me to learn, and what I did well I keep to strengthen myself & rdquor ;, he mentions. When asked to choose between scoring a goal at El Sadar or signing autographs at Tajonar, Ávila gets wet: “The latter would make me happier, I would sign for hours just to see the happy faces of the children& rdquor ;.

“I don’t mind playing hard centrals. I accept that they put a rod on me, but in return I ask them not to get angry when I do the same. I am noble and I hate evil, but I attack with strength and conviction & rdquor ;, he comments on his staunch enemies in the playing field, among which the Uruguayan Giménez stands out, the most fierce rival he has ever faced.

“We must go step by step. Obviously, I would like to play with the albiceleste in Qatar, because it is about my country “, he declares before the possibility of going to the next World Cup with his national team.

He assures that, if he had to dedicate himself to something else, the field, and not football, would be his choice: “I like cattle, horses, breathe fresh air and enjoy my family, since with so much travel it becomes a bit difficult to be able to see them often & rdquor ;.

He does not hide his admiration for the former player Riquelme and by the player of the Real Madrid Toni Kroos: “They are two players who play a game that is not similar to mine, but their ability to make the best decision is enviable & rdquor ;.